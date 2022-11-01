Neshannock scored the final two goals of the game Monday night for a 6-4 PIHL D2 victory against visiting Elizabeth Forward.
Tuesday, November 1, 2022 1:21 PM
Neshannock scored the final two goals of the game Monday night for a 6-4 PIHL D2 victory against visiting Elizabeth Forward.
The Warriors (1-3-0-0-0) rallied to the the game at 4-4 with power goals by Doug Hoffman and Bobby Boord Jr. early in the third period.
Giovanni Valentine returned the lead to the Lancers (3-0-0-0-2) with a power play goal at 10:21. Micah De Julia added an insurance goal with nine seconds left in the game.
De Julia opened the scoring 6:57 into the game, but Joey Wach's power play goal less than a minute later tied the game. The lead went back to the Lancers on Nick Bucci's goal at 9:57. Patrick Malandra pulled Elizabeth Forward into a 2-2 tie at 12:13.
Valentine and Kale McConahy scored for Neshannock in the second period.
Elizabeth Forward's Gabe Myers made 25 saves. Neshannock's Gavin Renick turned aside 31 shots.
