Neshannock scored two quick goals in the second period Tuesday night to pull away from visiting Elizabeth Forward in a 7-3 win in PIHL Class B Division hockey action.
The Lancers (4-0-0-0) led 2-1 in the second period with Tino Multari and Hunter Harris scored back-to-back goals just 10 seconds apart. Multari netted his goal at 11:48 and Harris scored at 11:58.
Patrick Cionni scored with about two minutes left in the second period to give Neshannock a 5-1 lead. Harris and Multari scored in the third period.
Tayte Donovan scored a power play goal in the first period and added a second goal in third period for the Warriors (1-3-0-0). Matt Karpuska added a power play goal in the third period.
Elizabeth Forward goalie Gabe Myers made 20 saves. The Lancers' Riley Mastowski allowed one goal and made 13 saves in two periods of action. Andrew Bovo played the third period, allowing two goals with four saves.
