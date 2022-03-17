Ringgold was riding a two-year unbeaten streak when the Rams played Neshannock in the 2021 PIHL Class B championship.
The Lancers handed Ringgold a 5-1 loss, denying the Rams the opportunity to successfully defend their league title.
Ringgold won the league title in 2019 and was to play Carrick in the 2020 championship before the pandemic shut down the playoffs.
Ringgold has the opportunity to avenge that playoff loss tonight when the Rams play the Lancers in the PIHL D2 semifinals at the Robert Morris Island Sports Center at 8:30 p.m.
Ringgold won the South Division with a 13-4-0-1-0 record and 27 points. The Rams scored 122 goals and allowed 63.
Ringgold opened the playoffs with a 4-2 victory over Avonworth.
Neshannock finished second in the North Division with a 12-4-0-2-0 mark and 26 points. The Lancers scored 98 goals and gave up 36.
Neshannock defeated Elizabeth Forward, 6-2, in the quarterfinals.
Nathan Boulanger led the Ringgold offense in the regular season with 26 goals and 29 assists. Kenny Cadwallader scored 27 goals and added 29 assists. Ethan Saylor (18), Hunter Hodgson (12), and Jacob Frahlich (13) have all scored at least 10 regular season goals.
Jerry Mease and Gaige DiEugenio have split goaltending duties for the Rams. Mease is 7-2-0 with a 4.11 goals against average, while DiEugenio finished the regular season with a 6-2-1 mark and 2.60 goals against average.
DiEugenio was the winning goalie in the quarterfinal game, allowing two goals on 21 shots. Cadwallader scored twice, and Steve Macheska and Hodgson both had a goal.
Emilio Valentine topped the Lancers in the regular season with 12 goals and 17 assists. Davey Cochenour III was the top goal scorer with 18. Micah Dejulia (14), Gio Valentine (13), and Colton Chamberlain (10) also scored 10 goals or more.
Riley Mastowski handles most of the goaltending duties, finishing the regular season with an 11-5-0 record and 1.87 goals against average.
Ringgold edged Neshannock in overtime, 4-3, in the teams’ only meeting on Nov. 18.
