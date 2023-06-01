CALIFORNIA — Southmoreland had been down this road before.
Facing Avonworth and ace pitcher Alivia Lantzy for a third consecutive season in the playoffs, the Lady Scotties once again found a dead end.
Lantzy fired a three-hitter with 14 strikeouts and faced the minimum amount of batters in all but one inning as the Lady Antelopes won their second consecutive WPIAL Class AAA championship with a 5-1 victory at PennWest-California’s Lilley Field.
Southmoreland committed four errors, including two in a three-run sixth inning that all but put the game away for Avonworth, in a game in which the stakes were much higher than the previous two meetings.
Lantzy, a junior, pitched the Lady Antelopes to a 3-0 victory in the WPIAL semifinals a year ago and a 3-2 win in a district third-place consolation game in 2021.
“We’ve seen her since she was a freshman and they’ve had us every time,” Lady Scotties coach Todd Bunner said. “One of these days maybe we’ll figure out the puzzle.”
With only one senior between them — Lady Scotties second baseman Brynn Charnesky — the two could meet again on the same field next year.
Or perhaps even sooner.
“We could line up in the playoffs in the states at some point,” Bunner said as both squads have qualified for the PIAA tournament which begins Monday. “We could line up again next year. We’re hoping we get another chance at some point.”
Sydney Savatt had two hits, a run and an RBI for top-seeded and defending PIAA champion Avonworth (21-1) which also got two hits and two runs from No. 7 hitter Emma Obersteiner, a double and a single from Leah Kuban who reached base four times, and a triple and an RBI from No. 9 hitter Mara Stetser.
Lantzy added a hit and an RBI and Rylee Gray also drove in a run.
Southmoreland (17-3) got a gutsy effort in the circle from its own pitcher. Maddie Brown allowed three earned runs on eight hits with four walks and three strikes.
“Maddie never gives up. She gave us what she had,” Bunner said. “She really took care of their big hitters, mainly. Some of their bottom-of-the-lineup hitters produced.
“She threw a good game. We just didn’t always make the plays.”
While Southmoreland had four fielding miscues, Avonworth played error-free.
“You look up on the scoreboard, we usually don’t have four on that edge of the board,” Bunner said of the errors. “Uncharacteristic. When you’re playing a good team you can’t do those type of things. You have to hit, you have to not make errors. We didn’t do that today.”
The second-seeded Lady Scotties got on the board first and had a chance at a big inning in the top of the third.
Brown, who had two of her team’s three hits, reached on a one-out infield single and Taylor Doppelheuer drew a two-out walk. Makayla Etling followed with a run-scoring single to right and both runners moved up on the throw home.
Lady Antelopes coach Jenna Muncie opted to intentionally walk Amarah McCutcheon with first base open to load the bases but Lantzy got Riley Puckey on a come-backer to the mound to limit the damage.
Avonworth tied it in the bottom of the inning. Stetser tripled and came home when Gray’s fly ball to center dropped in although Doppelheuer alertly threw to second base for a force out on the play.
Avonworth had a chance to tack on a couple more runs in the inning but was foiled by Southmoreland right fielder Beatrix Pawlikowsky who made the defensive play of the game with a diving, snow-cone catch of Cassandra Heinauer’s liner for the third out.
The Lady Antelopes went ahead to stay in the fourth inning when Obersteiner singled, was bunted to second by Abigail Brooks, took third on an infield error and scored on Savatt’s infield hit.
Avonworth combined singles by Obersteiner, Savatt and Lantzy with two errors and a sacrifice fly by Stetser to produce three runs in the sixth.
“I think we knew coming into this against Southmoreland, we’ve played them a couple times, we know what kind of team they are,” Muncie said. “We know they are not going to allow any big, lengthy innings, so if we could get our foot in the door, we had to try to kick in the door.”
Southmoreland’s only baserunner other than the third inning came on Brown’s single down the right-field line in the fifth but courtesy runner Maddy Lucia was then thrown out by catcher Gray trying to steal second.
“She really hits her spots well,” Bunner said of Lantzy. “Once she gets a strike or two on you, she’s throwing outside, she’s throwing riseballs and she makes you chase. She does an excellent job on the mound.
“She didn’t do anything we didn’t expect. We thought we were ready for it.”
Both teams were riding long winning streaks.
“We came in here high. We won nine in a row just like they did,” Bunner said. “Hey, we gave them a good game. They knew we were here.”
Bunner reflected on his team’s season to date, which included a seven-run, seventh-inning rally to knock off Yough in the quarterfinals, 15-14.
“I’m proud of their accomplishments on getting here, the season they put together,” Bunner said. “All year long we kept going to the well, they kept playing well. Big game against Yough. Whenever we had some adversity down at Waynesburg against McGuffey (3-1 first-round win) ... they dug through a lot.
“Is that the result we wanted? No. We wanted to win the WPIAL against Avonworth. We’ll take this day and just reflect.
“We’re going back to work tomorrow because we have the state playoffs and you never know if we meet them again and it might be a different story.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.