UPPER ST. CLAIR — Southmoreland isn’t an easy softball team to shut out. In fact the Lady Scotties hadn’t been held scoreless since April 8, 2019, in a 1-0 loss at South Park.
Avonworth pitcher Alivia Lantzy broke that streak on Tuesday.
Lantzy fired a three-hitter and drilled a clutch, two-run triple to lift the top-seeded Lady Antelopes over the fifth-seeded Lady Scotties, 3-0, in a WPIAL Class AAA semifinal game at Boyce Mayview Park.
“She’s a hell of a good pitcher,” Southmoreland coach Todd Bunner said. “We just didn’t get enough hits, or timely hits.”
Avonworth (16-5) moves on to face Deer Lakes in the final while Southmoreland (13-4) will face Section 3 nemesis South Allegheny in the third-place consolation game for a spot in the PIAA tournament.
The section-champion Lady Gladiators defeated the Lady Scotties twice during the regular season, 6-4, and 5-3.
“We’ll see what happens against South Allegheny,” Bunner said. “This will be the third time. It’s tough to beat a team three times.”
Maddie Cyphert pitched well in defeat for Southmoreland, keeping Avonworth off the scoreboard the first four innings but the Lady Antelopes finally broke through in the fifth.
Emma Obersteiner laced a one-out single to center, Layne Shinsky hit into a force out and Syd Savatt singled to center to set the stage for Lantzy who smashed a triple into deep right-center field to bring in Shinsky and Savatt with the only runs she would need.
Cypert gave up six hits in five innings with no walks and not strikeouts as the Lady Scotties were flawless in the field behind her.
Maddie Brown relieved Cyphert in the sixth and allowed a solo home run to Leah Kuban who had two hits in the game.
Two of Southmoreland’s three hits were by Tyson Martin, including one to lead off the game against Lantzy, but she was left stranded.
Lantzy retired eight in a row until Martin singled again with two outs in the third but was again stranded.
The only other baserunners for the Lady Scotties were Kaylee Dopplehauer, who drew a two-out walk in the fifth, and Amarah McCutcheon, who laced a one-out single to left in the sixth.
Down 2-0 at the time, Bunner had Makayla Etling bunt McCutcheon to second but Brynn Charnesky flew out to right to end the threat.
“I figured if we could get one in the sixth it would be 2-1 and maybe put pressure on them but we did not get that run around unfortunately,” Bunner said.
Bunner thought his team had a good approach to facing Lantzy, who struck out eight.
“Be disciplined in the box, try not to swing at anything above your hands, stay away from that outside stuff,” Bunner said. “The umpires did a pretty good job. He wasn’t giving her anything that wasn’t a strike. We hit the ball a little bit. We didn’t get those balls to see through the infield sometimes.
“It was a well played game. We didn’t make any errors. They’re a good team.”
Now Bunner and the Lady Scotties will turn their attention to qualifying for the state tournament.
“We’re going to work tomorrow and we’re going to fight for that third position,” Bunner said. “I want the girls to keep their minds in it and go back to hitting the ball.”
