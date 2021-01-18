Mary Kate Lape helped Connellsville accomplish something special this season and Tessa Dellarose was as dominant as ever for Brownsville.
Both star juniors have been named to the Herald-Standard All-Area Girls Soccer Team as the Big School (Lape) and Small School (Dellarose) Players of the Year.
Lape was the WPIAL regular-season scoring champion with 38 goals for a Lady Falcons team that went a perfect 11-0 in sweeping to a first-place finish in Section 2-AAA.
Dellarose, who was named to the all-state team, went over the 100 mark in career goals with 33 this season, including a hat trick in the Lady Falcons’ playoff win over South Allegheny. The North Carolina recruit has 108 goals and 57 assists in three years. She helped Brownsville finish second in Section 3-AA and advance to the WPIAL quarterfinals.
Dellarose’s teammate, senior Gracie Stetson also hit the century mark in goals, ending her high school career with 103. She was chosen as a member of the All-Area Elite Status team.
Connellsville coach Jeff Puskar is the Big School Coach of the Year while Yough’s Dann Appolonia gets the Small School nod.
Puskar’s Lady Falcons outscored opponents 102-0 in the regular season, an amazing achievement.
Appolonia guided his youthful Lady Cougars to a third-place finish in Section 3-AA and two playoff wins, one over top-seeded South Park, in reaching the WPIAL semifinals.
In addition to Connellsville, Southmoreland also recorded a first-place finish this season in Section 3-AA.
Also qualifying for the postseason were Belle Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Elizabeth Forward, Bentworth, Ringgold and Laurel Highlands.
The rest of the team follows:
Elite Status
Brownsville: Gracie Stetson, Ava Kovscek.
Connellsville: Jocelyn Gratchic, Neneah Hamborsky.
Belle Vernon: Jillian Butchki, Morgan Einodshofer, Isabella Laurita, Farrah Reader, Grace Henderson.
Mount Pleasant: Mackenzie Leeder.
Southmoreland: Olivia Cernuto, Taylor Klingensmith.
Waynesburg Central: Ashlyn Basinger.
Yough: McKenzie Pritts.
Elizabeth Forward: Natalie Beinlich.
Bentworth: Mallory Schreiber, Reagan Schreiber.
Charleroi: Bella Carroto, McKenna DeUnger.
First Team
Laurel Highlands: Journey Greer, Jaden Ruvalcaba.
Connellsville: Shelby Basinger.
Brownsville: Talia Dellarose, Kami Franks.
Belle Vernon: Adeline Guess.
Ringgold: Katelyn Ferrence, Ryleigh Simko, Abbigale Whaley.
Waynesburg Central: McKenzie Booth.
Mount Pleasant: Hannah Gesinski, Carsyn Rivardo.
Southmoreland: Kendall Fabery, Tatum Lucero, Bailey Steban.
Yough: Hannah Biros, Marin Sleith, Natalie Vilchek.
Elizabeth Forward: Abby Beinlich, Jordan Cochenour, Cassie Greenawalt.
Bentworth: Tess Charpentier, Taylor Leonetti, Jasmine Manning, Maleena Rokicki.
Monessen: Alexandra DeFelices.
Second Team
Albert Gallatin: Abby Barnes, Gianna Valenti, Nina Grimes, Mia Swanson, Alex Hart.
Uniontown: Mariah Fitzpatrick, Skylar Hone, Casey Jablonsky, Hanna Merschat, Kaylee Mutnansky.
Connellsville: Cayda Koballa, Madison Kineer.
Laurel Highlands: Hannah Newman, Julie Cooper, Madison McLean, Peyton Shoaf.
Brownsville: Malaree Hudock Duggan, Emma Keedy, Lindsay Sethman.
Geibel Catholic: Amanda Hoffer, Tatum Lucero.
