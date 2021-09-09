Mary Kate Lape scored four goals in the first half, including a natural hat trick, to lead Connellsville to a 6-2 victory Wednesday night over visiting Ringgold in Section 2-AAA opener.
Lape netted three straight goals within a span of 13-minute span, extending the Connellsville lead to 4-0 at the 18:16 mark of the first half. Jocelyn Gratchic assisted on the first and third goals, and Brooke Lindstrom set up the second goal.
Emma Tikey scored the first goal just 14 seconds into the game. She added a second goal at 4:10 from a Lape assist.
Lape closed the scoring in the first half with an unassisted goal with 2:30 remaining.
Morgan Walsh and Ryan Wilson scored for the Lady Rams in the second half.
Madison Kinneer made eight saves for Connellsville. Ringgold's Emily Delano turned aside 14 shots.
Connellsville travels to Trinity Saturday afternoon.
Trinity 2, Belle Vernon 1 -- Trinity scored two first-half goals and then held off the Lady Leopards for a Section 2-AAA road victory.
Ava Scalise, from a Morgan Einoshofer pass, scored Belle Vernon's lone goal.
Victoria Rodriguez made 10 saves for the Lady Leopards (0-1, 2-1).
Charleroi 4, Bentworth 2 -- Tessa Charpentier scored both Lady Bearcat goals in a Section 2-A loss to the visiting Lady Cougars.
Girls volleyball
Belle Vernon 3, Ringgold 2 -- The Lady Leopards won the final two sets for a non-section road victory over the Lady Rams.
Ringgold won the first set, 25-17, and Belle Vernon took the second, 25-19. Ringgold regained the lead with a 25-20 win in the third set.
Belle Vernon then rallied to take the match, winning the final two sets, 25-18 and 15-9.
Ally Sedlak finished with seven kills and four aces for the Lady Leopards (1-1). Gianna Anderson had six digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.