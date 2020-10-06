The Lady Falcons' Mary Kate Lape found the ball in a scramble in front of the net and managed to slip a shot past Belle Vernon goaltender Grace Henderson with 58 seconds left in the second overtime to lift Connellsville to a 1-0 Section 2-AAA road victory Monday night.
"Neveah Hamborsky took a free kick from 40 yards out. The ball hit (Henderson) and she couldn't control it. There was a mad scramble in front of the net and Mary Kate put it in," Connellsville coach Jeff Puskar said of the match's only goal. "Once we went into overtime, we owned the first overtime. Belle Vernon had no (really good) shots."
The Lady Falcons move into the second half of the section schedule with a 6-0 record, with a match to be made up against Albert Gallatin. Connellsville hosts Greensburg Salem on Wednesday night.
"We have six games left, Albert Gallatin twice, Trinity, Laurel Highlands, Greensburg Salem and Ringgold. We run the table, we can have a hiccup and still win the section," said Puskar.
The Lady Leopards (9-2) remain in second place with a 7-2 record and travels to Albert Gallatin on Wednesday. Trinity trails by 1½ games at 4-2.
"We dug deep and kept our intensity throughout the whole game. We generated offense and played stellar defense. It was anybody’s game," said Lovett. "I am so proud of how we played. We proved we can play with anyone."
Belle Vernon stifled the Lady Falcons' push in the offensive zone in the first half, and when Connellsville did break through, Belle Vernon goaltender Grace Henderson was there to stop any shot.
"Grace Henderson played a great game in the net," praised Belle Vernon coach Tracy Lovett.
"The big difference was we came out flat and Belle Vernon came out firing," said Puskar, whose squad shut out Belle Vernon, 5-0, at home. "They tried to play their offense at us. We were a little soft in the middle and we weren't marking enough.
"But, we weathered the storm."
Connellsville appeared to score midway through the second half, but Lape's shot somehow avoided going into the net after the ball slipped by Henderson.
The Lady Falcons held the Belle Vernon offense in check for most of the match, including the Lady Leopards' Izzy Laurita.
"Shelby was doing a good job there. She played light's out. The back four played well," said Puskar. "The game was pretty physical. We adjusted to it.
"The younger girls were left in the dust, but the older girls were used to it. They're seasoned. They're used to playing against Norwin and Penn-Trafford. They know what to expect."
