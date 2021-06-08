Kailey Larcinese tossed a one-hitter and drove in seven runs to lead Elizabeth Forward to a 15-0 victory in five innings Monday afternoon over Franklin in the first round of the PIAA Class AAAA softball playoffs.
Elizabeth Forward (18-3) advances to play Eastern York in the quarterfinals Thursday at a site and time to be determined. Eastern York (16-6) defeated Beaver, 11-0.
The Lady Warriors scored three runs in the top of the first inning, one in the third, five in the fourth and invoked the mercy rule with six runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Larcinese allowed just one hit, a single to Rilee Hanna. She struck out six and walked a batter. Larcinese also belted a home run.
Grace Smith had a pair of doubles for Elizabeth Forward and an RBI. Brooke Markland and Anna Resnik both drove in two runs.
Laurel 6, Frazier 0 — The Lady Spartans advanced in the PIAA Class AA softball playoffs with a win over the Lady Commodores at North Allegheny High School.
Laurel (18-1) scored two runs in the bottom of the second, three in the third and another in the fourth.
Kaylee Withrow drove in two runs. Autumn Boyd, Addie Deal and Frankilyn Duddy all drove in one run. Laurel was helped by four Frazier errors, accounting for three unearned runs.
Rylee Evans and Tori Washinski both had two singles for Frazier (16-7). Skyler Hone and Madison Bednar had a single apiece.
The Lady Commodores’ Nicole Palmer walked one and struck out one.
Winning pitcher Grace Kissick struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter.
