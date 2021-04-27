Kailey Larcinese tossed a no-hitter and Elizabeth Forward scored a pair of unearned runs for a 2-0 victory Monday afternoon at Yough in Section 2-AAAA action.
The Lady Warriors improve to 8-0 in the section and 11-2 overall. The Lady Cougars go to 4-3 in the section and 7-3 overall.
Elizabeth Forward scored once in the top of the first inning and plated the second run in the fifth inning.
Larcinese struck out 12 and walked just one (the only runner to reach base), and Elizabeth Forward played errorless ball.
Anna Resnik had half of the Lady Warriors’ six hits with two doubles and a single. Mackenzie Kearns also had a double.
Emma Augustine took the loss with one walk and four strikeouts.
Carmichaels 15, Bentworth 0 — Emma Holaren only allowed a single to Jessica Rothka and Carmichaels needed just three innings Section 3-AA victory over visiting Bentworth.
The Lady Mikes (5-1, 8-5) scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning, two in the second inning, and invoked the mercy rule with seven runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Holaren struck out five and walked two, and had a solid day at the plate with a solo home run, single, and three runs scored.
Madison Ellsworth finished with three hits, four RBI and two runs scored in the victory. Carlee Roberts had a double and three RBI. Emma Hyatt and Sophia Zalar both had two hits and scored two runs.
Rothka took the loss for the Lady Bearcats (1-6, 2-8).
Connellsville 12, Gateway 1 — The visiting Lady Falcons scored in all but the first inning for a six-inning Section 2-AAAAA victory at Gateway.
Connellsville (4-2, 8-3) broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the top of the third inning. The visitors added two runs in the fourth and sixth innings, and three in the top of the fifth inning.
Winning pitcher Jena Hixson struck out eight and walked three in four innings. Iris Burd struck out five in the fifth and sixth innings.
Abby King sparked the Lady Falcons’ offense with a triple, double and two singles. Mallory Orndorff had an inside-the-park, two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning, and added a double and single.
Connellsville’s Ava McLean finished with a double and two singles. Kirra Davis and Maddie Kinneer both had a double and single.
Deanna Gratton took the loss for the Lady Gators (0-4, 0-6). She struck out two and walked four.
Charleroi 11, Ringgold 1 — The Lady Cougars scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to invoke the mercy rule for a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Rams.
Winning pitcher Sofia Celaschi had a solid game for Charleroi (7-6) with a home run, single and three RBI. The Lady Cougars’ Rece Eddy finished with a triple and three RBI. Kylie Quigley and Madalynn Lancy both had a double and RBI in the win.
Haley Resosky drove in the only run for Ringgold (2-9). Emma Nolff added a triple.
Beth-Center 8, California 5 — The Lady Bulldogs won their first game of the season with a Section 3-AA victory over the visiting Lady Trojans.
Beth-Center (1-5, 3-5) scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning, two in the third, and four more in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Lady Bulldogs finished with 10 hits.
Makayla Boda hit a home run for California (2-4, 3-8). Kera Urick took the loss.
Fort Cherry 8, Mapletown 6 — The Lady Rangers scored the deciding runs in the top of the sixth inning for a non-section win at Mapletown.
The Lady Maples (6-3) led 2-1 after the first inning, but Fort Cherry tied the game in the top of the second inning.
The game was tied 3-3 after three innings and Fort Cherry regained the lead with three runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Mapletown responded with single runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth inning, but the Lady Rangers came back with two in the top of the sixth inning.
The Lady Maples scored once in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Macey Roble went the distance for the win with 11 strikeouts and two walks. Annika Rinhart had a double and single, and Dana Sinatra also had a double.
Kiliegh Smith had a pair of singles for Mapletown and Taylor Dusenberry doubled. Macee Cree struck out four and didn’t walk a batter in the loss.
High school baseball
Charleroi 11, Southmoreland 5 — The Cougars regained the lead with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and added five insurances runs in the sixth for a Section 4-AAA win over the visiting Scotties.
Winning pitcher Zach Usher struck out nine. Tyler O’Neil and Colton Polander both drove in two runs for the Cougars.
The Scotties (3-5, 5-6) led 5-3 after scoring three runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Southmoreland’s Anthony Govern struck out nine and had a double and triple. Ben Zimmerman drove in two runs for the Scotties, and Brok Potoka finished with a triple and RBI.
Yough 12, Waynesburg Central 2 — The Cougars pounded out 15 hits for a Section 4-AAA win over the visiting Raiders.
Yough (4-3, 4-5) scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning for the early lead. The home team added single runs in the bottom of the third and fifth innings, five in the third inning and invoked the mercy rule with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Vinny Martin had two doubles and three RBI for the Cougars. Kaden Bizzozero finished with a double and triple. Ryan Lubovinsky and Christian Park both doubled. Winning pitcher Sean Royer, Lubovinsky and Korvyn Johnson all drove in two runs.
Losing pitcher Lincoln Park had a triple and single for Waynesburg (2-5, 2-7).
West Greene 8, Monessen 2 — The Pioneers made the most of seven hits, three walks, a hit batter and three errors for a Section 2-A victory over the visiting Greyhounds.
Monessen (1-4, 1-8) scored in its first at-bat, but West Greene responded with single runs in each of the next three innings.
The Pioneers (4-3, 5-3) extended their lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning. The teams both scored a run in the fifth inning, and West Greene scored a coupled of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Corey Wise pitched 5.2 innings for the win, striking out seven and walking two.
West Greene’s Hunter Hamilton finished with a double and single. Morgan Kiger and Kaden Shields both doubled, and Chase Blake added a pair of singles.
Sonny Thomas doubled for Monessen.
Carmichaels 10, Frazier 1 — Drake Long allowed two hits in six innings and drove two runs to lead the Mikes to a Section 1-AA road victory at Frazier.
Long walked two and struck out eight as Carmichaels improves to 5-0 in the section and 9-1 overall. Dylan Rohrer pitched a perfect seventh inning with one strikeout.
Zach Hillsman, Rohrer, Long and Gavin Pratt all drove in two runs. Pratt hit a solo home run. Stush Ferek finished with three singles, and Liam Lohr had a double and scored three runs.
Daniel Obrys and Vinny Ducules had singles for the Commodores (2-4, 3-6).
Jefferson-Morgan 7, Bishop Canevin 0 — The Rockets’ Bryce Bedilion was a one-man wrecking crew, leading the home team to a Section 2-A victory over the visiting Crusaders.
Bedilion, who returned after a lay-off due to an ankle injury. had an RBI double in the first inning, a bases loaded-clearing double in the third inning, and a run-scoring triple in the sixth inning.
Kyle Clayton and Ayden Pratt both scored two runs for the Rockets (4-1, 6-4).
Owen Maddich went the distance for the win, allowing four hits with no walks and six strikeouts.
Boys track & field
Laurel Highlands 81, Elizabeth Forward 67 — The Mustangs secured a Section 2-AAA victory last Friday over the visiting Warriors.
Marco Peccon (1,600, 5:59.33; 800, 2:38.41; 3,200, 14:09.97), Justin Smith (discus, 101-5), and Hunter Kooser (triple jump, 40-0; long jump, 18-0) secured first-place finishes for the home team. The Mustangs swept the relays.
Elizabeth Forward’s Robbie Hrabosky (110 high hurdles, 16.12; 300 intermediate hurdles, 41.03; high jump, 5-8), Kelly Rush (100, 12.24), Logan Monzak (400, 55.77; 200, 24.35), Vincent Marino (javelin, 117-5; shot put, 33-3), and Ethan Ludwick (pole vault, 9-0) won their individual events.
Girls track & field
Laurel Highlands 124, Elizabeth Forward 22 — The Fillies breezed to a Section 2-AAA win last Friday over the visiting Lady Warriors.
The LH girls swept the relays, and Monique Yauger and Lexie Pulice shared first place in the pole vault after clearing 7-6.
Annika Tajc (100 high hurdles, 17.40; 300 intermediate hurdles, 54.68), Alessandra Peccon (100, 13.39; 200, 27.82), Adrienne Mattey (1,600, 6:06.95; 800, 2:41.02; 3,200, 14:20.68), Sterling Scott (400, 1:03.85), Ella Ciez (high jump, 4-10), and Mia Pierce (discus, 93-5; shot put, 28-2½; javelin, 97-7) all finished first for Laurel Highlands.
Paige Myers (triple jump, 33-7½) and Summer Shelton (long jump, 14-1½) had first-place finishes for Elizabeth Forward.
