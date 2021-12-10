The Geibel Catholic Lady Gators will have a new coach this season with Sara Larkin taking over the program after spending the last couple years at Albert Gallatin.
"Ellen Hildebrand had to step down at Albert Gallatin for personal reasons," said Larkin. "I got a call from the boys coach Don Porter that the girls were looking for a head coach and I took the job."
Larkin said she remembers the Lady Gators from the 1990s while she was still playing at AG. She said the Lady Gators under George Bortz at that time were one of the most dominant programs producing several very good athletes.
That is something she would like to rebuild.
Larkin understands it will be an uphill battle, because the numbers are down with only about seven girls at practice. Seniors Morgan Sandzimier and Alex Caldwell will be counted on to provide the leadership to hold the team together.
"I'm still working to increase the number of girls on the team," said Larkin. "I'm talking to a couple of kids. I would to get us up to at least 10 players this season."
Larkin knows she is facing what all coaches are facing. The number of students at the school is down so it is hard to find bodies. The problem is not only at Catholic schools, but a number of public schools also face the same problem.
Larkin is looking forward to working with the girls she has on the floor and likes the enthusiasm she sees.
"We have some speed," said Larkin. "We are not big, so we are going to have to really improve our defense. Offensively, we'll have seven guards, so we are going to have to learn how to handle the ball and look for good shots."
Larkin said don't expect the Lady Gators to throw it up from 3-point range all night, but what she would like to see is for the girls not to be shy about getting an open look and taking the shot rather than passing it off.
Larkin said the girls need a lot of work on the fundamentals, but says they are smart and give her everything they have at practice trying to improve their overall skill level.
"The girls were nervous with a new coach coming in and I can be intimidating at times," Larkin said. "I'm starting to see them turn the corner and I'm starting to see some improvement.
"This is going to be fun. I'm confident in my ability and I'm looking forward to the challenge."
