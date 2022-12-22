Emma Larkin scored 28 points Wednesday night to lead visiting Geibel Catholic to a 39-36 victory at Jeannette.
The Lady Gators (2-4) rallied for a 19-16 halftime lead. The Lady Jayhawks rallied to tie the game at 28-28 after three quarters.
Geibel held an 11-8 advantage in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Venica Vignoli led Jeannette (0-7) with 13 points.
South Park 69, Uniontown 23 -- The Lady Eagles held Uniontown to single digits in each quarter for a non-section home victory.
South Park (2-4) led 15-9, 34-15 and 49-19 at the quarter breaks.
Aziriah Wilson scored six points for Uniontown (0-7).
Addy Kerr led South Park with 15 points. Brooke Paylo finished with 14 points and Maddie Graham added 12.
Avella 50, Bentworth 29 -- The Lady Eagles pulled into a 25-17 halftime lead and then outscored the visiting Lady Bearcats in the second half, 25-12, for a non-section home win.
Kayla O'Dell scored 10 points and Amber Sallee added nine for Bentworth.
Katie Dryer finished with 17 points and Hanna Brownlee had 14 for Avella.
West Greene 45, Ellis School 19 -- The Lady Pioneers returned home with a non-section victory.
West Greene led 12-2 after the first quarter and increased its advantage to 24-10 at halftime. The Lady Pioneers held a 21-9 advantage in the second half.
Lexi Six paced West Greene (2-4) with 16 points. Angelina Jones scored eight points for Ellis School (2-4).
Mapletown 34, Propel Montour 31 -- The visiting Lady Maples held off a fourth quarter rally for a non-section road win.
Mapletown led 11-10 after the first quarter and 19-14 at halftime. The lead grew to 30-18 heading into the fourth quarter.
The home team held a 13-4 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Isabella Garnek and Bailey Rafferty both finished with 11 points for Mapletown (2-5).
Janai Green scored a game-high 18 points for Propel Montour (1-6).
Boys wrestling
Penn Trafford 42, Ringgold 27 -- The Warriors won two of the last three bouts to secure a Section 3-AAA victory against the visiting Rams.
Penn-Trafford won the six bouts for a 30-0 lead.
Ringgold's Braydon Campbell broke the run with a fall at 139 pounds. Jack Duncan won a decision at 145 pounds. Tanner Shawl (152) and Austin Pehowic (160) both received a forfeits to pull the Rams to 30-21.
The Rams' Jake Conroy won by fall at 189 points.
Jefferson-Morgan 40, West Greene 19 -- The Rockets won the five outs for a Section 1-AA road victory at West Greene.
Parker Smith (145), Grant Hathaway (152), and Chase Frameli (172) all won by fall for Jefferson-Morgan. Brenton Barnhart (160) and Adam McAnany (189) won decisions for the Rockets' 24-0 late match run.
Jefferson-Morgan's Landon Heath (285) and Connor Pinchok (114) won by forfeits. Carson Sweeney (107) and Drew Adams (127) won by decisions. Hudson Guesman won a major decision at 133 pounds.
West Greene's Levi Yeater (139) and Parker Smith (145) had pins. Colin Whyte won a decision at 215 pounds. Seth Burns carried a major decision at 121 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.