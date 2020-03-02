Former Laurel Highlands and Duquesne University basketball standout Tanya Larrydale is a textbook example of a late bloomer athletically.
“It’s so funny, I didn’t actually start playing basketball until I was in the 10th grade,” Larrydale recalled. “Legendary coach Abe Everhart who was then coaching the Laurel Highlands girls team approached me in the hallway and said, ‘You’re a tall girl, have you ever thought about playing basketball?’ I didn’t even know how to dribble in 10th grade. I was a late bloomer and he just believed in me.
“When I got on the court he said you’ve got natural abilities and he sent me to summer camp and took me under his wing and coached me. Within two years I got a full scholarship to play at Duquesne. It was solely because of Mr. Everhart’s coaching. I was very much inspired and he was everything for me in terms of my introduction and continued progress in basketball.”
Everhart, a legend in coaching circles, always had an eye for talent.
“I would go to the games,” Larrydale said. “I think he talked to one of the girls on the team and asked if there were any tall girls in the school? They said there’s this girl who is 5-11, and I met him. I was always a girly girl and I was thinking you mean sweating? My mom to this day laughs, she said she used to smile at me running down the court. I was uncoordinated and he just taught me form and discipline and he taught me everything. When I met him he looked at me and said come out and play.”
Everhart’s protege started slowly, but blossomed into a force on the basketball floor.
Larrydale was part of an LH team that posted a record of 15-5 in 1980-81 with a loss to Thomas Jefferson in the WPIAL playoffs 65-42.
The Fillies went 21-2 in 1981-82. The losses came at the hands of Uniontown, 64-62, and an upset by Penn Hills in the WPIAL playoffs, 58-46.
In Larrydale’s senior season the Fillies went 21-7, beating Elizabeth Forward, 60-49, to win the Section 4 AAA title. In the WPIAL playoffs they downed Mt. Lebanon, 53-35, and then lost in the quarterfinals to Greensburg Central Catholic, 68-35. They were ousted from the PIAA playoffs by Altoona, 75-65.
Larrydale came on slowly at first for the Fillies. She also had some help from family members.
“LH great Greg Beckwith, a cousin, took me under his wing when I started playing,” Larrydale said.
“I was playing JV in 10th grade and a lot of the seniors got into some trouble and I had to step up to the varsity and started to push myself to play at that level,” Larrydale said. “I really started to come on my junior season.”
Larrydale was surrounded by two outstanding teammates. Sharpshooter Brenda Kanar and 1,000-point scorer Holly Hankins. All three were All-Section 4-AAA in 1982-83.
“We had a dynamic team with Kanar, Hankins and Judy Yoder,” Larrydale recalled. “We had a perfect group and a close-knit group.”
One of Larrydale’s more memorable high school outings occurred her senior season when she put on a clinic in a 65-56 win over Indiana. She pumped in 26 points, grabbed 20 rebounds, recorded 10 blocked shots and had nine steals.
Larrydale was All-Section 3 AAA as junior when she averaged 13.7 ppg. She was All-Section 4 AAA as a senior, averaging 15.4 ppg, 14.6 rpg and blocking 120 shots. Larrydale was named All-WPIAL Class AAA as a senior by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. After her senior campaign Larrydale played in the West Penn Basketball Classic, formerly the Colt Classic. She led the WPIAL East to a 78-71 win over the West Challenge team. Larrydale scored 21 points in the game and was the MVP. She also played in the Mr. Steak Basketball Classic.
When Larrydale graduated from Laurel Highlands in 1983 she sifted through many college scholarship offers.
“The recruiters started coming around the latter part of my junior year,” Larrydale explained. “I had schools like Old Dominion, West Virginia, Penn State, and Vivian Stringer, who was from Fayette County, showed some interest. I looked at the coaches to see if I could play for them. Tom Welch was coaching Duquesne and I liked him. I liked the location and I signed to play under him, but he resigned and Paul Hindes became the coach.”
Larrydale flourished at Duquesne, but had a difficult relationship with Hindes.
The Duchesses, as the Duquesne women’s team was know at that time, posted records of 8-17 and 0-8 in Atlantic 10 play in 1983-84, 16-13 and 2-8 in conference in 1984-85, 8-18 and 2-14 in the A-10 in 1985-86, and 9-20 and 4-14 in league play in 1986-87.
Larrydale scored 1,063 points in her career at Duquesne, tied for No. 21 on the all-time scoring list. She snagged 798 career rebounds which is seventh on Duquesne’s all-time list, and she blocked 177 shots, and that is No. 1 on Duquesne’s career list. Her top scoring game was a 30-point effort against Point Park. She was A-10 player of the week as a sophomore.
She only played 18 games as a senior and was suspended after a dispute with coach Hindes.
“He had a different coaching style,” Larrydale said. “I still excelled their, but it was tough. He had a tough relationship, he was so very different from coach Everhart, who inspired you and opened you up and taught you. Hindes was a big-time disciplinarian, it was a different style.
“It broke my heart that coach Everhart never saw me play in college, because he passed away. I really missed having his guidance when I was in college.”
Larrydale doesn’t regret going to Duquesne.
“I enjoyed my teammates and the league we were in,” Larrydale said.
After graduating from Duquesne, Larrydale worked for a law firm in Baltimore, she was with a pharmaceutical company and then was with a consulting firm. She was in systems and IT and then became an independent consultant for eight years. She worked for The Esteé Lauder Companies, Inc. in New York in the change management process. She lost her sister Cheri in a hit-and-run accident. Larrydale left Esteé Lauder and now works for the government CMS which oversees the medicare system.
Larrydale is divorced and resides in Baltimore.
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Monday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.