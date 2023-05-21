The month of June is shaping up as a banner month for the family of the late Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame basketball coach James “Lash” Nesser.
On June 2 Lash Nesser will be inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame as the Heritage Award winner. Then on June 16 Vince Nesser will join his father when he is enshrined in the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame.
“I don’t know if you can even rate it on a scale how excited everybody is,” Vince Nesser explained.
The WPIAL Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will include Ray Brinzer (North Allegheny), Emily Carter (Bethel Park), Laura Grimm (Serra Catholic), Jonathan Hayes (South Fayette), Greg Meisner (Valley), Tom Pipkins (Valley), Sarah Riske McGlamery (Peters Township), Bill Cleary (Serra Catholic), Bill Palermo (Sto-Rox), Don Rebel, Virginia Fronk (Seneca Valley), James “Lash” Nesser (St. John’s and Uniontown), Bob Osleger (Ringgold), the 1981-82 Monaca boys basketball team and the 2000-01 Oakland Catholic girls basketball team.
Laurel Highlands Athletic Director Mark John, who is the nephew of Lash Nesser, was instrumental in Nesser being selected for the WPIAL Hall of Fame.
“I not only nominated Lash I nominated Horse Taylor and Rick Hauger,” John revealed. “I nominated all those guys. The honor for Lash is well deserved.”
Nesser passed away on Dec. 2, 1988, at the age of 67. He was profiled in a Memory Lane column in 2011. Here are some excerpts from that column:
Call him what you will, there has never been a more charismatic character prowling the sidelines in Fayette County sports than the late James “Lash” Nesser.
At tiny Uniontown St. John and later at Uniontown High School, Nesser consistently turned out winning basketball squads and had a profound effect on both students and adults.
Nesser was born in Uniontown on Aug. 5, 1921 and attended Uniontown High School. The legend of Lash Nesser started at Saint Vincent College, where he was a three-sport star who earned his nickname as a baseball player (a catcher, Nesser was said to have a whiplash-like throwing arm). Nesser graduated from Saint Vincent in 1946, after completing three years of military service. He was a salesman for the American Tobacco Co. for a year before returning to Saint Vincent in 1947. He was approached by Fr. Edmund, a priest at Saint Vincent, who told him of a coaching vacancy at a little Catholic high school in Uniontown.
“I really wanted to coach football, after playing three sports at Saint Vincent,” Nesser recalled in a 1981 interview. “I told this to Fr. Edmund. But he said this friend of his needed a basketball coach, and would I help him out. Well, I was short on cash but long on charity and dedication, so I gave up a selling job that paid me as much a week as I would make in a month of coaching, and that’s how I ended up at St. John’s. I think it was the idea of a challenge more than anything that got me into the coaching job. You get it into your head to see if you can coach, and I accepted the challenge, becoming a full time teacher (seven subjects) and coach. I thought I would give it a try for one year and see what came of it, but it turned out I had a lot of fun and I’ve been at it ever since.”
Through some painstaking research I’ve been able to come up with a pretty accurate coaching mark for Nesser at St. John’s give or take a couple of games. He compiled a 434-233 mark with the Eagles from 1948-49 until the school closed after the 1975-76 campaign.
His early career at St. John’s was a source of great pride and great memories for Nesser.
“Those were great years in county basketball,” he remembered. “Everybody was building a program, and we played anywhere and everywhere. We played upstairs in one building at Perryopolis, on a dirt floor in Masontown, Immaculate Conception played in the basement of a church with pillars that we had to weave around, and Dunbar Township had a court with a low ceiling at Leisenring where you couldn’t shoot an arching set shot, but had to fire the ball on a straight line because you would hit the ceiling. At Redstone, we played in the old ‘Glory Barn’ with a stove on the floor that acted as a post man for both teams, and we always packed plenty of Unguentine. One year we played in the Pittsburgh Catholic League and we played over a meat market. At Point Marion we played in a skating rink and Uniontown played at Lafayette Junior High until 1954. Honestly those were great days in county basketball.”
Nesser was known for his sideline antics and was one of the more animated scholastic coaches in America. He went after players and officials with a big booming voice. During a game he would gnaw on his knuckles.
“With my big burly voice, a lot of people get the wrong impression,” Nesser said in a 1983 Pittsburgh Press profile. “Even when I talk in a normal voice people say, ‘Look at him hollering at those kids.’”
Nesser captured the PCIAA state Catholic Association Championship in 1965 when St. John’s downed Williamsport St. Joseph 64-62 and he guided the Eagles to a state semifinal spot in 1962 and the final in 1976.
When St. John’s closed its doors in 1976 Nesser took over the coaching reins at Uniontown High School, where he compiled an 11-year record of 246-64 with a WPIAL championship and a state title in 1981. He is one of the few coaches with a Catholic Championship and a PIAA Championship on his resume. His combined career won-loss total at St. John’s and Uniontown is 680-297.
Nesser and the Red Raiders defeated Springfield Delco 73-61 to capture the PIAA title in 1981 and they did it without a player taller than 6-foot-2.
Nesser was inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 2020 and was inducted into the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame in 2011. He was enshrined in the Saint Vincent Athletic Hall of Fame in 1976 and the Uniontown Area High School Academics, Arts and Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015. The WPIAL Hall of Fame just adds to his legend.
“The way the PCIAA operated back then all the catholic schools were in,” Vince Nesser stated. “He went up against schools that recruited. Lash never really recruited and he got lucky with Larry Fisher and won a state championship and he really did well at St. John’s. Then it was Uniontown 2.0 when he coached the Red Raiders. They got a proven winner to replace a proven winner. A legend to replace a legend. It was almost unheard of for that to fall into place.”
Vince Nesser reflected on what it was like to play for his dad.
“In my years my dad had a totally different approach to motivate me,” Vince offered. “We played in all those playoff games two years in a row. He tried to make me get to a different gear because he didn’t want to lose. The goal was always to win the game. It was intense. It was a different feeling, you want to do it for your dad. You want your dad to be a winner.”
“Lash was a student of the game,” John said. “He knew it inside out and he was a great motivator and that was one of his greatest assets.”
“The environment that my dad created at St. John’s was incredible,” Nesser said. “It was exciting.”
The WPIAL is hosting its Hall of Fame induction banquet on Friday, June 2 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Greentree. Vince Nesser is going into the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame on June 16 at Pleasant Valley Golf Club in Connellsville.
Vince Nesser and his father Lash will be the second father-son duo inducted into the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame joining Gene and Doc Franks. There is a father-daughter duo with George and Shelley Bortz.
“It almost unimaginable,” Nesser said. “The reason is the greatness of my dad and what he accomplished in 30 years and then basically what I did in three years of high school and four years of college ball and that’s what makes it so overwhelming for a son.”
