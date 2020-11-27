Bryce Laskey's first college basketball start for Saint Francis turned out to be quite memorable.
It was a game the Pitt Panthers would probably like to forget.
Laskey, a Laurel Highlands graduate who lettered for the Red Flash last year by playing in 19 of their 32 games, kicked off his sophomore season by hitting a trio of 3-pointers for nine points in a stunning 80-70 upset win over Pitt at the Petersen Events Center on Wednesday night.
It was Saint Francis's first ever win over the Panthers in their 30th meeting.
That doesn't mean the Red Flash didn't expect to win.
"As a team, we definitely were confident going into the game," Laskey said. "We watched a lot of film with our coaching staff on some of their games from last year, whatever was available.
"We have a lot of guys on this team that have played in a lot of high-level basketball games whether it be at the college level or AAU or in high school. We knew the talent that we have in our locker room."
Saint Francis not only won, it do so in surprisingly convincing fashion against an ACC team.
The Red Flash jumped out to a 10-2 lead before Pitt pulled to within 12-8.
At that point, Laskey contributed to a run that would put Saint Francis in control the rest of the way.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pount guard assisted on a basket by Mark Flagg, then hit his first 3-pointer of the night to put Saint Francis ahead 17-8. The Panthers got within 29-22 when Laskey made his second 3-pointer to make it 32-22.
With 3:02 left in the first half Laskey nailed a deep 3-pointer that gave the Red Flash a 41-28 advantage. Pitt wouldn't get within double digits again until there were 39 seconds left in the game. Saint Francis led by as many as 20 in the second half.
"To go up like we did early in the first half kind of reinforced the confidence we had going in," Laskey said. "It kind of made us play more relaxed and play the type of basketball that we've been working on up here since preseason started."
Laskey made three of five shots, all from beyond the arc.
"Once I got into the flow of the game it felt like just simply playing basketball which is what I love to do," Laskey said. "Once the first one went it, I felt good from then on."
Laskey made his mark with the Mustangs before earning his NCAA Division-1 scholarship. One of the top players in the WPIAL during his final two years at Laurel Highlands, he averaged a whopping 33.4 points per game as a senior and ended as the Mustangs' second all-time leading scorer with 1,667 points, trailing only Nick Bosnic.
Laurel Highlands made the playoffs in each of Laskey's four seasons there, going a combined 3-4 with two of those losses coming to Mars.
Laskey was well aware that the Mustangs extracted some revenge from those losses last season when they defeated Mars in the WPIAL Class 5A championship game.
"I was following them throughout the season," Laskey said. "I couldn't get to any games because our season was going on. I was so happy for coach (Rick) Hauger and his whole coaching staff. To see Rodney (Gallagher) show everyone what I think most people locally already knew about him, which is how good a basketball player he truly is, was really cool."
Laskey looks back on his days at LH with fondness and credited Hauger for helping him evolve as a player.
"He definitely helped prepare me for the next level by the way he coached me," Laskey said. "He was always extremely honest about what he needed from me and what I wasn't doing well enough, which helped me focus on a lot of my weaknesses back in high school.
"If I wanted to know what I wasn't doing right I could just go to him and he would always help. He also put the ball in my hands as a sophomore which helped my game. He showed he had faith in me and that helped build up my confidence."
After red-shirting his first year at Saint Francis, Laskey averaged nine minutes and just under three points per game his freshman season as the Red Flash went 22-10, falling to Robert Morris in the Northeast Conference championship game, 77-67.
"It was a real big opportunity to learn," Laskey said, "especially from the guys we had on our team last year, like Keith Braxton and Isaiah Blackmon, who were both first-team, all-conference players and both were the conference player of the year at one point in their career (Braxton in 2018-19, Blackmon last season).
"I knew the minutes weren't going to be there a lot because they had accomplished so much already and they were such good basketball players. But I feel like I was able to learn a lot from them and take a lot from each one of their games."
Laskey, the son of George Laskey and Donn Hensh, has enjoyed his stay at Saint Francis under coach Rob Kimmel.
"To be honest it's a lot of fun," he said. "Everybody says that they have a winning culture and stuff like that but here it's really instilled in everybody from the first day on campus that everybody works really hard and we all have the same common goal of trying to win as many games as we can and try to make it to the NCAA tournament."
Laskey knows his role on the team now.
"I'm a two (shooting guard) but depending on our lineup it's either the two or the three (small forward)," he said.
Laskey had to carry much of the load in high school but being on the talented Red Flash squad has taken some of the pressure off of him.
"It's a lot different," he said. "The biggest thing is whenever we would get pressed, I would go up and help with the press break. Throughout high school and AAU a lot of the times I had to be the person who went and the got ball and then initiated the offense.
"We have two, even three really good ballhandlers this year. It's taken that load off of me which frees me up to do a lot of other things."
Like contribute nine points in a shocking win at Pitt. The game was televised and broadcast on radio. Laskey's only regret is that more people didn't get to see it live, but COVID-19 restrictions foiled that.
"There were very few fans," he said. "They had a 500-person limit inside there from what I was told and that counted all the players and support staff for each team. There were a handful of people there but it felt like an empty gym. My dad tried everything he could to get in there but he wasn't able to."
Laskey felt a sense of accomplishment when he found out he would begin the season in the Red Flash's starting lineup.
"It was really cool," he said. "It felt like all that hard work had paid off. I feel comfortable in the starting lineup."
Laskey and his team have their sights set high this season.
"Our goal is to win the Northeast championship and go to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1991," Laskey said. "That's the biggest goal. I have individual goals but they all go to the back of my mind as long as we're winning.
"I just want to be a part of a winning program."
