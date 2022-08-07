BULLSKIN TWP. -- Harison Laskey will once again have the field chasing him as the defending champion enters Sunday's final round of the C. Harper Fayette County Open with a three-stroke lead.
Laskey shot 3-over 73 in Saturday's second round at Pleasant Valley Golf Club after opening with a 73.
Jeremy Enslen (149), Santino Marchitello (150), and Fred David (150) join Laskey on the final grouping. Enslen and Marchitello are former champions, and David was in the final group last year.
Enslen shot 5-over 75 in the second round with two birdies and seven bogeys.
"It was tough. They made the pins where there was no let up," said Enslen. "I grinded it out. I'm right there."
Enslen has been on both sides in the final round, holding the lead with the field chasing him and being the chaser.
"There's less pressure coming from behind in the final round," added Enslen.
"I shot 7-over 77. Everything was just ok," said David. "I didn't make any birdies. I haven't made a putt over three feet in two days.
"That's golf."
David closed the front nine with a double bogey, but turned things around a bit after the turn.
"I played a lot better on the back. I had pars and bogeys all day. I couldn't get anything going."
David was looking forward to closing at Uniontown Country Club.
"It's Uniontown Country Club. We're all used to playing there," said David.
Bro Tajc (155), Marcus Ondra (155), and Danny Glover (156) are in the next-to-last group.
"I shot 7-over 77. I was 2-over with four holes left and I triple bogeyed No. 17 (the island green)," said Tajc. "I'd like to play No. 17 over again. I just made a bad swing.
"I had four birdies, two on the front (3, 7) and two on the back (11,13)."
Tajc is satisfied where he stands entering the final round.
"I never have any expectations when I play this. I'm 50. I could be play the seniors, but I'm having fun," said Tajc, adding, "Plus, I get to play with Marcus."
Danae Rugola, John Lenkey and Pat Calvaresi are tied at 156 and are paired together in the final round. Lenkey and Calvaresi are former champions.
Rugola shot 7-over 77.
"I was 7-over on the front and even on the back," said Rugola. "The greens, the pins were difficult. I had two double bogeys on Nos. 6 and 7."
The seventh hole is a par-5 with watering alongside the left side of the fairway.
"In my head, I hit it hard and duck-hooked it into the water," explained Rugola.
Rugola had a lot more success on No. 11, almost carding a rare score on the lone par-5 on the back nine.
"I almost had an albatross on No. 11. I missed the eagle putt, but still made birdie," said Rugola. "An albatross would've really helped my score. Then, on No. 12 (a par-3), I three-putted."
Rugola is looking to close with a solid round on her home course.
"I don't think I've played as good as I can. I just want to go out there and hit the way I can hit and score the way I can score," added Rugola. "Shooting under par would be amazing, since it's my home course."
"I shot a bad 78. I didn't finish my round," said Calvaresi.
Calvaresi, too, is looking forward to closing out the tournament at Uniontown Country Club.
"This is the first time (the tournament) will be finished at Uniontown Country Club. It will be exciting," said Calvaresi.
Fayette County Open
Second Round
Pleasant Valley G.C.
Par 70 (35-35)
Harison Laskey;73-73 -- 146
Jeremy Enslen;74-75 -- 149
Santino Marchitello;75-75 -- 150
Fred David;76-77 -- 153
Marcus Ondra;76-79 -- 165
Bro Tajc;78-77 -- 165
John Lenkey;74-82 -- 156
Danae Rugola;79-77 -- 156
Pat Calvaresi;78-78 -- 156
Juniors
Logan Voytish;80-79 -- 159
Matt Karpeal;85-78 -- 163
Adena Rugola;87-84 -- 171
Ethan Porrecca;99-87 -- 186
Megan Joyce;96-92 -- 188
Jay Thompson;93-98 -- 191
Seniors
First Round
at Pleasant Valley G.C.
Par 70 (35-35)
Dave Jamison;78
Kevin Muehring;79
Lee Schimansky;80
Chuck Latsnic;80
Butch Ruby;81
Steve Superick;82
Pete Dzambo;82
Bernie Roman;83
Darwin Stalnaker;83
