Rodney Gallagher’s junior year was one for the ages in football.
The Laurel Highlands senior lead his team to the first 5-0 start in program history, he accounted for six touchdowns (five rushing, one passing) in a playoff-clinching 39-34 win over Trinity, he both rushed and passed for over 1,000 yards and he played spectacularly in guiding the Mustangs to their first ever WPIAL playoff win, 28-27 over Beaver Area.
To top it all off, Gallagher gave a verbal commitment to play football at West Virginia.
That’s a resume that will be hard to top as Gallagher prepares for his final high school football season.
He’s ready for the challenge.
“I’m excited,” said Gallagher who will play primarily wide receiver for LH to begin the season but expects to run the ball and line up under center at times also. “I think the team is going to be pretty good this year. I think we’re going to do a lot of good things. We’ve been working hard everyday.
“We have a lot of different packages this year and we’re going to show defenses a lot of different stuff. I’m going to be all around, slot, outside receiver, little bit of quarterback, little bit of running back, just all over the field.”
The starting quarterback job will go to either C.J. Soltis or Johnny Duke but Gallagher feels all the receivers, running backs and quarterbacks are clicking together.
“The chemistry and connection is great with all the guys,” said the 6-foot, 175-pound Gallagher.
For those looking to clamp down on Gallagher as a receiver — he played well at that position as a sophomore — there is another legitimate threat at wide receiver in 6-4, 195-pound Keondre DeShields.
“His development has been crazy,” Gallagher said of DeShields who he feels can also be an NCAA Division-I football player. “I’m just super excited to see how his senior year goes. He’s got a lot of high majors going to watch him his first four games. I think he’s going to be rolling in a lot of offers pretty soon.”
Gallagher will again be a two-way player and return kickoffs and punts also.
“I’m going to play corner and safety and possibly a little bit of outside linebacker, too,” Gallagher said.
Not surprisingly, Gallagher was voted as one of Laurel Highlands’ three captains along with seniors Ben Wilson and Cam Bradley. He takes his leadership role seriously.
“I’m making sure I’m pushing everybody every single day, especially the wide receiver group, the DB group,” Gallagher said. “We’re going to make sure we’re working super hard every day. I’m not going to let anybody slouch.”
While he’s put up some amazing numbers, Gallagher isn’t worried about individual statistics.
“We just need to do what we need to do to win,” Gallagher said. “Team comes first. We want to make a run. I just need to make sure I do as best and as much as I can for my team to win.”
Gallagher feels last year’s 8-4 season, arguably the best in program history which ended with a loss to eventual WPIAL and PIAA champion Aliquippa, will carry over to 2022.
“It gave us a ton of confidence,” Gallagher said of last year’s success. “Our coaches have been pushing us and we’ve been pushing ourselves. Practices have been harder. The whole mentality of our football program has changed.”
The Mustangs are again in the Class 4A Big Seven Conference (also known as Section 3-AAAA) although Belle Vernon and West Mifflin have been replaced by Connellsville and Latrobe. Remaining are annual frontrunners Thomas Jefferson and McKeesport along with Ringgold and Trinity.
The Leopards are still on the schedule as a non-conference foe.
“We’ve just got to find ways to compete with the big teams,” Gallagher said. “We just can’t have too many mistakes and get ourselves down a big margin of points.”
LH coach Rich Kolesar pointed out the Mustangs can’t look past any team, even with a “once in a generation talent” such as Gallagher.
“Ringgold, we saw them in the summer, they’ve showed improvement,” Kolesar said. “Trinity is always a tough game. It’s been a battle the last three years. There’s no weeks off in our conference. It’s going to be tough and if we want to achieve our goals we’ve got to come to play every Friday night.”
Kolesar’s goal is for the Mustangs to cement themselves as a consistent winning program now with Gallagher and afterwards.
“We want to establish that this is what we are, we’re always going to be a team that wins, that competes, that has good numbers,” Kolesar said. “This is not a one-year fluke.”
While the Mustangs have made huge strides in Gallagher’s time there, the top-notch teams have been elite for awhile.
“Every program, whether it be Thomas Jefferson or Belle Vernon or Aliquippa, they had to work to get there,” Kolesar said. “No one just wakes up and they’re a great program. It’s been a process and we’ve been working pretty hard and I think we’re closing that gap every single year. I think we’re going to make some big strides this year.”
Kolesar is entering his fourth year as head coach at LH.
“I really feel like it’s our program now,” he said. “We’re doing things the way we want. My coaching staff has gotten better every year. They’ve grown, the kids have grown, the booster program, the administration’s support.”
Kolesar is a Laurel Highlands graduate who takes pride in guiding his alma mater.
“This is the only place I’d like to be a head coach and I want to make sure we do something great here,” Kolesar said. “This place means a lot to me.”
The Mustangs open up their season at home Friday nigh against crosstown rival Uniontown, which is in its second year as an independent.
“Last year we played Uniontown the last week of the (regular) season and they scored the first points of the game,” Kolesar said. “So you throw records out the window. It is a rivalry game. It’s going to be an exciting night to open the season the Friday before school starts. It should be a packed house here.”
Gallagher is ready for the season to begin and happy to have his college decision out of the way.
“It’s all business,” Gallagher said. “I need to worry in between the lines what’s going on at all times.
“Mentally, I’m in a much better place (having chosen WVU), and physically. My body is 10 times better. I’ve been becoming a better football player every day.”
Gallagher admitted he’ll be keeping an eye on the Mountaineers.
“I can’t wait to see how special they’re going to be this year,” Gallagher said of WVU. “And when my time comes I’ve got to make sure I’m ready and prepared once I go into their program.”
Gallagher will attend the Backyard Brawl when Pitt hosts West Virginia on Sept. 1.
“We’ve got practice and after that I’m going to head straight down,” Gallagher said. “It’ll be exciting. I’m ready to see what the guys can do. West Virginia’s a really underrated team this year. I’m excited to see how they’re going to respond to that.”
Gallagher, who’s also legendary in basketball at LH with two WPIAL championships in three years and the boys school scoring record within sight, admitted his time as Laurel Highlands seems to have flown by but isn’t in a reflective mood yet.
“I think I’ll look back on it when it’s all said and done,” Gallagher said. “When my basketball season is done I’ll probably look back and see all I’ve done.
“But just in the moment right now, it’s been great. I’m looking forward to seeing the crowds out here, at the first game especially.”
