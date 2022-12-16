Laurel Highlands was the greatest show on the hardwood last season when it came to boys basketball, drawing sellout crowds with its spectacular play on the way to an undefeated regular season and a second WPIAL championship in three years.
Two of the three stars of the show -- Rodney Gallagher and Keondre DeShields -- return for their senior season but the third part of the Mustangs' vaunted terrific trio is now gone with Brandon Davis transferring to Kestone Athletic Academy.
That puts an extra burden on DeShields and Gallagher, but they're OK with that challenge.
"That's a big part of our team, Brandon leaving. We've definitely got to do a little more," said DeShields who was LH's leading scorer a year ago at 20.7 points per game. "Me and Rod probably have to average more points and be better leaders."
Davis averaged 17.7 points during the 2021-22 season.
"I've definitely got to play a bigger role in the scoring," said Gallagher, who averaged 18.6 points per game. "I have no problem with doing that. Having a guy like Keondre helps me a lot."
Gallagher is confident his supporting cast will come through as well.
"All these guys are going to step up for me this year," Gallagher said. "We're going to be ready."
Even with a big piece missing, Laurel Highlands 19th-year coach Rick Hauger believes his team is still formidable and expects the same type of raucous atmosphere at most of the Mustangs' games.
"I think as long as Rodney and Keondre are around they'll attract a certain amount of attention," Hauger said. "Those are two all-state players who are quite talented and quite athletic and I think they relate well to people. They're just all-around good kids. They've developed a rapport that will still probably attract some people.
"I know that Mr. (athletic director Mark) John has been inundated with requests for tickets here."
Hauger is used to having his team draw a large amount of attention.
"The moment Rodney stepped out on the court for his first game he had a mass following of people," Hauger pointed out. "Certainly he hasn't let them down."
The Mustangs went 27-1 last season and defeated New Castle, 60-58, in double overtime -- thanks to a pair of Gallagher free throws with 0.3 seconds left -- to win the school's third WPIAL title. Laurel Highlands fell short of a PIAA title when it fell to Gateway, 55-52, in the Class 5A state quarterfinals.
"It felt good to win the WPIAL and to be a big part of that," said DeShields, who scored three crucial baskets in the second overtime to set the stage for Gallagher.
Gallagher was the only starter back from the LH team that won the 2020 WPIAL championship when he also made two free throws with 4.8 seconds left in a 51-50 win over Mars.
Now he's ready for his basketball finale, having committed to play football in college, currently as a West Virginia recruit.
"This is definitely my last ride for basketball," said Gallagher, who for awhile was hoping to play both football and basketball in college. "I'm sure going to miss it so I'm going to give my all out here and do whatever I need to do for my team to win.
"It definitely went fast, coming into the ninth grade and not knowing how I was going to do and us having a spectacular year. We had a great year my sophomore year and the my junior year winning another WPIAL. This year I expect the same. We've got to come out here and fight every game."
Gallagher isn't focusing on another WPIAL crown yet.
"Just taking it game by game is all we can worry about right now," Gallagher said. "The rest will come later."
Laurel Highlands' starting lineup before the season began was expected to include seniors Patrick Cavanagh, Blaise Krizner and Mason Bolish.
"There are several other guys that I could see getting some varsity time," Hauger said. "Antwan Black in most instances will be the first guy in (off the bench). Nate Schwertfeger, Ethan Koffler, Shane Layton, Mikey Bittner, Jaden Ringer and Kelan Milsom ... there's 12 guys that I could be comfortable putting into a game and after the first couple there wouldn't be a very big drop off. It'll just be a matter of mixing and matching them a little bit."
The Mustangs have dropped from Class 5A to 4A this season and will play in Section 3 along with nearby rivals Uniontown and Albert Gallatin along with Belle Vernon, Elizabeth Forward and Southmoreland.
"That's a very tough section," Hauger said. "Belle Vernon and Uniontown are going to be very good for sure. We'll have our work cut out for us."
Hauger admitted that DeShields and Gallagher will have to increase their scoring load from a year ago.
"Certainly Rodney was more of a distributer until we got to the playoffs and then he took on more scoring responsibility," Hauger said. "Se he obviously is capable of doing that. Keondre is going to pick up a little bit of that slack also.
"We have a few kids who can shoot the basketball and hopefully all the attention Keondre and Rodney are going to attract will leave nice looks for some of these other kids. It'll be kind of mix and match with some of the lineup."
Hauger didn't want to ponder the possibilities if Davis had stayed at LH.
"You can't worry about what would've been," Hauger said. "We've got some real good kids here. They're ready to play and we'll take it from there the best we can."
Gallagher, who has a good chance to break Nick Bosnic's LH boys scoring record of 1,936 points, has enjoyed playing under Hauger.
"It's been a fun ride," Gallagher said. "He's done a lot for me and the team. He's been working his butt off and I'm just going to work my butt off for him to go get another title."
