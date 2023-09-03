Duane Dupont is a lifer in athletics, from his playing days at German Township High School and California University of Pennsylvania to his career in coaching and athletic administration.
Dupont is quick to point out that he had a lot of help along the way.
“In wrestling the Dugan family was very instrumental in my career,” Dupont offered. “Chris Dugan, who passed away a few years ago, he and I were best friends and did a lot of training together. Joe Simon was my head junior high coach and moved up with us and Len Monchak was head coach and Simon was an assistant. Football-wise Tony Tokish and Ralph Still were big parts of my football development.”
Dupont played on some competitive German teams under Tokish and Still. In 1982 the Uhlans were 4-6, in 1985 they were 5-5 and 4-6 in 1986, but were credited with a 5-5 mark because Clairton used some ineligible players when they beat the Uhlans 28-0.
‘We were competitive,” Dupont stated. “I played with quarterback Sam Mannery and he was a great player. Tokish was head coach my sophomore and junior years and Still was head coach when I was a senior.
“Sophomore year I got a little bit of playing time and I started as a junior and a senior. I played wide receiver and strong safety.”
Dupont caught one touchdown pass in 1985 in 36-7 win over Carmichaels and in 1986 he hauled in a 19-yard TD pass in a 22-0 victory over Jefferson-Morgan. He caught 39 passes as a senior.
“When Coach Still came in my senior year we started throwing the ball a lot,” Dupont reported. “I had 10 catches my junior year. We had some good skill people, Rich Lewis was another talented receiver and Gilbert Floyd was our fullback.”
The 1986 season marked the end of German Township High School football with its upcoming consolidation with Fairchance-Georges and Albert Gallatin. It was a bittersweet season.
“We knew that going into the season,” Dupont lamented. “We were playing for a lot more than ourselves, we were playing for the whole township. We had a lot of pride just like there was a lot of pride with Fairchance-Georges and the old Albert Gallatin. There is just a lot of pride in our surrounding communities.”
Dupont was also an outstanding wrestler for German Township. His sophomore year he posted a 15-7 record and finished fourth in the section.
“As a junior I went 14-8 and was third in the section,” Dupont said. “My senior year we went 14-3 as a team, losing to Northgate in the Class AA WPIAL team championship finals.”
Dupont notched a 13-2 victory over previously unbeaten and No. 1 ranked Dave Byerly in the 138-pound weight class. Dupont was 21-3-2 as a senior. He lost in the PIAA at 132 pounds falling to Peter Horst of Schuylkill Valley 15-2. Dupont was the 1987 section champion and WPIAL champion at 132 pounds.
“Individually I won a section title was the highest placed winner from the WPIAL and I took second,” Dupont said. “That’s when they brought in Section 5 and they called it the Southwest Regional and I lost in the finals to John Husick from Tussey Mountain 8-6. German had a great wrestling program starting from junior high eighth and ninth grade. As a ninth grader I was 25-1. We had a great history.”
Dupont played baseball his freshman year, but they canceled the program after that. He did play 15-years in the Fayette County Baseball League, five years for Masontown and 10 years with Carmichaels.
When Dupont graduated from German in 1987 he was pursued by several colleges.
“The recruiting process went well,” Dupont recalled. “We had a number of schools that came after me. Still was great for me because we threw the ball and he taught me how to play wide receiver. A lot of schools were coming in to see Mannery so I had a lot of PSAC offers. Unfortunately my dad was coming off a health issue and I had to help out with our business and I wasn’t able to go to school until the spring semester. When Mannery went to Cal U we talked a lot and I actually went to a couple of games his freshman year and I thought I could make a difference down there.
“I got enrolled in the spring semester and went to spring camp and had a really good camp. My freshman year I started to get some playing time midway through the season, but then I got hurt with a hip pointer and missed three games. That derailed me. I was going to get to start the last game of the year against Fairmont State and unfortunately I got hurt the day before and that kept me out of that game. I missed quite a bit of time my freshman year.”
Dupont played at Cal U for Jeff Petrucci.
“Coach Petrucci was a great guy,” Dupont stated. “He had a great offensive mind and utilized the talent he had. The offensive coordinator was Chuck Colborn. He and I clicked right away and he was my wide receiver coach and my sophomore year is when I really started to take shape and I started to get a lot of playing time.”
Dupont was on Cal U teams that posted records of 2-8 in 1988, 4-6 in 1989, 4-5-1 in 1990 and 1-9 in 1991. He was a three-year starter and a two-time PSAC West All-Star (1989-1990). For his career Dupont had 119 receptions for 1,743 yards and nine touchdowns.
“I really enjoyed playing at Cal U,” Dupont explained. “I still get together with my buddies I played with once a year and we have a golf trip. I had a great experience and really enjoyed it.”
Cal U had wrestling at the time.
“It just got to a point I’m playing football and I was committed to that and it was almost like a full-time job. I could have wrestled, but I just wanted to focus on football at the time,” Dupont said.
When Dupont graduated from Cal U he went into the construction business. He started coaching wrestling at Laurel Highlands for five years. He coached junior high football at AG. The Albert Gallatin job opened and he was hired as full-time athletic director in 2004. Dupont will be entering his 26th year as wrestling coach at Albert Gallatin. From 2000 to 2012 AG made the WPIAL wrestling playoffs. His overall career record as a wrestling coach is 232-132 at AG and overall he is 252-204. He has had a very successful run at AG. In 2017 we had a PIAA runner-up in Tim Wallace.
Dupont was the recipient of the Dick Kohl Memorial Award in 2018 as AD of the Year.
Now 54, Dupont resides in the Pit Gas-Clarksville area with his wife of 28 years. They have one daughter, 26-year old Madison.
Looking back Dupont is pleased with his career.
“I wouldn’t change anything,” Dupont explained. “I’ve been helped by a lot of great individuals from the high school level up to the collegiate level and it has helped mold me into the person I am now. I’ve been very fortunate that I’ve been surrounded by a lot of great friends. I’ve had a successful career so far.”
