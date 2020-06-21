Santino Marra and his Laurel Highlands teammates will get one last chance to play baseball together after all.
The Mustangs were one of the favorites to win the WPIAL Class 5A championship heading into this spring when the coronavirus pandemic wrecked that goal by forcing the cancellation of the season.
With the reopening of the state into the green phase, most of those LH players have gathered to play for the Mustangs in the HARC Teener League at their home ball park, Hutchinson Field.
The league consists of five teams with the Raiders, Brownsville, Falcons and Trojans joining the Mustangs, who are managed by Marra’s dad, Buddy Marra, along with assistant coach Todd Vecchiolla, father of Andino Vecchiolla, and Francis Zimcosky, father of Nate Zimcosky. The season begins on Monday.
The pain of missing out on what could have been a glorious senior varsity season is still there for Marra and the Mustangs.
“I don’t think we’ll ever really get over it completely,” Marra said. “But you have to move on. You can’t dwell on it forever. We have this league down in Hutchinson we’re playing in so that’s kind of taken our minds off of it a little bit.
“But it still stings. We’re always thinking about that chance we could’ve had.”
Laurel Highlands, under head coach Scott DeBerry, reached the WPIAL championship game last year and had the bulk of that team returning. Now those players will concentrate on winning the HARC League.
Marra, Vecchiolla and Zimcosky are joining with fellow seniors Caleb Scott, Tyler Becker and Garrett Myers on the Mustangs HARC squad. Some of those players have been on the diamond together since their tee-ball days.
“It feels great because we don’t have a lot of time left to play with each other so any time we get to go on the field and play it’s always really nice to do,” Marra said. “So we’re excited for one more little crack at trying to do something.”
The HARC Teener League, under the direction of Township Superviser Jason Scott, won’t be easy for the Mustangs to win.
The Raiders are made up of many Uniontown High School players, LH’s biggest rival. Brownsville’s team draws from a program that won a WPIAL title in 2018. The Falcons are based on Connellsville players who have a rich tradition. The Trojans feature players from a California program that has won six WPIAL championships, including one last year.
All the players will be eager to get on the field to show off their talents after missing the high school varsity season.
The Mustangs’ first game is Monday against the Falcons at 6 p.m., followed by the Trojans facing Brownsville at 8 p.m. Each team will play eight regular-season games with the postseason set to begin on July 27.
Whatever the outcome, when it’s over Marra will head to California University of Pa. to begin his college career. The Vulcans, a strong NCAA Division-II program, successfully recruited him to play baseball for them.
“When I looked into it, they play in a good league (Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference) and they have a pretty good team,” Marra said. “I liked everything about it. It’s close to home so it’s easy for me to go down and back. I met all their staff. Their coaches are really nice, very welcoming. They were all very nice people there.
“They said they liked the way I played and wanted me to come down.”
What’s not to like? Even with missing his senior year, Marra had fashioned a stellar high school career. He was voted as a First Team All-Section infielder by the Western Pennsylvania Big 5/6 Athletic Conference, was named as an Elite Status player on the Herald-Standard All-Area Baseball Team and was chosen for Fayette County Coaches Association All-County Recognition.
Marra led the section in hits with 27, which was fourth in the WPIAL in Class 5A.
Marra, who will major in Accounting/Business, isn’t sure what position he will play for yet under veteran Cal head coach Mike Conte.
“Not yet,” said Marra, who was slated to be Laurel Highlands’ starting second baseman. “We didn’t really start practicing yet. It just depends on how I perform when I start practicing down there.”
When asked his preference, Marra said, “Probably middle infield, short and second. Those are my favorite places to play.
“But wherever they put me I’ll be happy. I just like playing baseball.”
