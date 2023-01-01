Former Laurel Highlands basketball standout Taylor Mathers has had an interesting journey in athletics that has led her full circle back to her roots at Laurel Highlands.
Mathers start in athletics began at an early age.
“I starting playing basketball when I was six years old,” Mathers revealed. “I started playing all sports like baseball all through my elementary school days. I played soccer, I did karate and my mom did a really good job with getting me out with a little bit of everything to see what stuck and that happened to be basketball. Eventually I got into volleyball in middle school. I was always athletic and very into sports.
“I was always long and lanky through middle school. I had some friends that were taller than me, but I was always very lean and lanky and in my younger years I had a hard time controlling my body. I really shot up I think when I got to high school. In middle school I was always considered tall. I was a middle hitter for volleyball, but always a center for basketball.”
In high school at Laurel Highlands Mathers played three seasons for head coach Mark John on teams that posted records of 9-15 overall and 4-6 in Section 3-AAA in 2007-08, 13-10 and 6-6 in 2008-09 and 16-10 and 6-6 in 2009-10.
LH was in the WPIAL playoffs all three years. In 2007-08 they lost to Thomas Jefferson 65-54. In 2008-2009 they were beaten by Knoch 49-44 and in Mathers senior season LH was ousted from the playoffs by New Castle 66-41 despite an 18-point effort from Mathers.
“I think as a team I always felt really lucky to have Coach John as a coach,” Mathers stated. “He, and his son Mookie was an assistant, and Amy Tungate assisted us one year. We had coaches that showed us how to love the game and we worked hard.
“Looking back specifically I know Caitlin Wontroba, she was my point guard and we worked very well together and when I played with Marissa Guynn, who was older than I was, they called us the twin towers. There was always a good group of girls and I think we were able to work really well together.”
Mathers was named to the All-County squad all three seasons at LH.
“Any recognition that I’ve gotten I’ve always been thankful for the teams that I’ve been on,” Mathers said. “Those teams and players helped create where I’ve gotten too. I couldn’t have had that success without all of them. It’s nice to look back and see that recognition. That’s part of it, but I also look back and say if I would have worked harder. I’ve loved basketball and I’ve always worked hard, but I think about the times that when I was overseas, things didn’t come as easy for me. I thought about if I had done this in high school or college. I look back and think man I could have done a lot more.”
Mathers also played volleyball at Laurel Highlands.
“We were competitive,” Mathers recalled. “As a freshman I played up on a very good team and played behind Demi Phillipi and she was a powerhouse. I actually had to quit volleyball because I had surgeries in 2008, so I kind of had to choose between volleyball and basketball.”
When Mathers graduated from LH in 2010 she looked for an opportunity to play college basketball.
“I played AAU basketball during my senior year,” Mathers explained. “I got exposure from that and I had a few offers. I went and looked at Bethany and I was all in there. Then I went and visited Saint Vincent and I was sold. I met with Coach Kristen Zawacki and I was going to be a walk on there. But college wasn’t easy for me at first. I decided not to play basketball as a freshman and a sophomore.”
Two years later Mathers, then a junior, had a chance encounter with coach Jimmy Petruska, a former assistant who took over the team following Zawacki’s death in 2010. He told Mathers there would be a spot for her if she wanted it. Two days later, she was at practice.
“He was real mad at me when I quit,” Mathers said. “Two years later I’m down in the weight room and he said hello and said there was a spot on the team for me. I said I would think about it. I remember going home and getting my physical that weekend and coming back and got everything sorted out and I started practicing.”
It was a great move for Mathers and Saint Vincent as she fashioned an outstanding career with the Bearcats. She played on very solid teams that finished 20-7 in 2012-13, 19-10 in 2013-14 and 22-5 when Mathers was a grad student in 2014-15.
“When I first heard the term late bloomer I thought it wasn’t very flattering,” Mathers stated. “But I guess I was a late bloomer. I look back on what I was able to accomplish as a player at Saint Vincent was great.
“Basketball has done so much for me. The game has helped me so much and I always say that’s when I found out who I was. Coach Petruska made me captain my senior year as a grad student. I was in education and was learning to become a teacher and having that leadership role I really grabbed that and ran with that.”
Mathers had impressive career numbers for the Bearcats with 1,032 points, 483 rebounds and 118 blocked shots. Her career high was a 26-point outing against Allegheny, and she set the school record for blocked shots in a game with nine against Westminster.
“We were an elite team, we always lost to Thomas More and they are now Division II,” Mathers recalled. “W&J and Thomas More were our big rivals. Two of the things I really wanted to accomplish were keeping a high field goal percentage and scoring 1,000 points. Only playing the three years, and I did have a couple of injuries, I didn’t think I was going to hit 1,000 points, but I did.”
Mathers was first team All-PAC in 2013-14 and 2014-15.
“I credit Saint Vincent for who I am today,” Mathers stated.
Mathers then had the opportunity to play overseas in Australia.
“I played three or four years in Australia,” Mathers said. “I played one year for the Sutherland Sharks in Sydney and then I played for the Knox Raiders in Melbourne and then my last season I played for the Kilsyth Cobras in Melbourne. The experiences that I had are so unique and I am very grateful for what I’ve been able to see and do. Basketball wasn’t easy for me as a 6-2 forward center, I was actually small and had to change my game a little.
“In 2019 it was hard at Kilsyth I had to work really hard. That was an elite team. My brother Tristan passed away in 2018 and I went back and it was tough to leave my family. I was teaching and coaching, but I thought I’d come home and see my parents and missed two games. When I tried to return my visa got messed up and I wasn’t able to get paid to play, it was messed up. We won the championship and I couldn’t dress. Then Covid happened and that’s where I ended playing.”
Mathers also dabbled with modeling.
“That was back in the day in college. I did a few shoots in Australia and it was great. Some great experiences with that,” Mathers said. “That was just a fun thing to do.”
Mathers returned to Uniontown two years ago. She worked at Gabe’s Coroporate and just left that job. She will get back into teaching at Laurel Highlands in the new year and she is an assistant coach for the girls basketball team at Laurel Highlands under Stewart Davis.
“I have come full circle back to LH,” Mathers offered. “I’m ready to get back to what I do best and that is teaching.”
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.