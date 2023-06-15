CONNELLSVILLE -- Connellsville was down to its last out in the bottom of the 10th inning Wednesday evening as darkness enveloped Thomas E. Sankovich Field.
Evan Means singled with two outs and Teran Kemp followed with a fly ball over the Charleroi outfield with Means sprinting the final 270 feet to lift Connellsville to a 4-3 victory over visiting Charleroi in Fayette County American Legion Baseball League action.
"Unbelievable. That's the way baseball should be played," said Connellsville manager Brian Sankovich. "The kids were determined to win that game.
"You see the enthusiasm. They want to play."
That determination led Connellsville to tie the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning with another two-out rally.
Aiden Newmeyer began the comeback when he was safe on a fielding error. Kace Shearer was safe on an infield hit, and Newmeyer advanced a base on the errant throw.
Jake Lee's grounder up the middle was fielded, but Shearer was able to make second base before a play could be made with Newmeyer scoring on the play.
Anthony Piasecki's single brought home Shearer to tie the game.
Charleroi pieced together one hit, an error, a sacrifice fly and a double steal for a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
Chad Behrendt walked to start the inning and Colton Brightwell was safe on a fielding error. Ben Shields singled into short right field to load the bases.
Gianni Cantini popped out to Means at first base for the first out. Remington Lessman lifted a fly ball to center field, deep enough to bring Behrendt home.
With Hunter Mamie batting, Shields took off for second base. Shields stayed alive in the rundown long enough to score Brightwell.
Connellsville sliced its deficit in half with a run in the bottom of the third inning.
Chase Sankovich started things off with an infield single. He moved to second on an infield ground out.
Means followed with a single up the middle that scored Sankovich. Charleroi starting pitcher Lorenzo Glasser killed the rally with a strikeout and ground out.
Charleroi got the run back in the top of the fifth inning.
Ashton Ray opened with a single up the middle. Glasser's attempted sacrifice bunt popped out to pitcher Logan Lowery.
Behrendt singled to left. Brightwell hit a ground ball, but Ray beat the throw and the tag at third base to load the bases.
Shields' fly ball was dropped to bring Ray home. Lowery bore down and left the bases loaded with back-to-back strikeouts.
"We have to make the routine plays," said Brian Sankovich.
Charleroi left the bases loaded in the fifth, eighth and ninth innings, and stranded two runners in the sixth inning.
Charleroi loaded the bases with one out in the eighth and ninth innings, and had to go-ahead run on second base with two outs in the top of the 10th inning.
Brightwell walked to start the ninth inning, moved to second on a ground out and third on a passed ball. Losing pitcher Gianni Cantini walked and alertly kept going to second base when he caught the Connellsville defense napping.
Lessman's infield singled loaded the bases, but a strikeout and stellar over-the-shoulder catch by Piasecki in foul ground behind third base along the fence ended the rally.
"We didn't hit the ball well. The pitching was there. We're not doing it offensively," said Charleroi manager Luke Mollis. "We don't have enough clutch hitting."
Brian Sankovich also noted the strong pitching performances.
Lowery started and went seven innings, allowing three runs on five hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. Newmeyer pitched three scoreless innings for the win with two hits, two walks, a hit batter and four strikeouts.
"Lowery pitched amazing," praised Brian Sankovich. "The pitching was great."
