A steal and a layup in the waning seconds of Friday's non-section game lifted visiting California to a 44-42 victory at West Greene.
The Pioneers (2-5) led by four points with about two minutes remaining in the game, but a foul and technical foul changed the momentum in favor of the Trojans for the late comeback.
The lead see-sawed with West Greene ahead 9-6 after the first quarter and California (5-3) rallying for a 20-13 halftime lead. The Pioneers cut into the deficit with a 15-11 advantage in the third quarter.
California's Nathan O'Savage scored a game-high 18 points. West Greene's Ben Jackson finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Non-section
California 6-14-11-13 -- 44
West Greene 9-4-15-14 -- 42
California: Nathan O'Savage 18. West Greene: Ben Jackson 13. Records: California (5-3), West Greene (2-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.