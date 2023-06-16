Bud Murphy's put up six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Thursday night as darkness fell on the Penn State Fayette field, but fell a run shy in a 11-10 loss to visiting Oakland (Md.) in Fayette County Baseball League action.
Late rally by Bud Murphy's falls one run short
- By the Herald-Standard
