Carmichaels rallied in the fourth quarter for a 48-39 Section 4-AA road victory at Frazier.
The Mikes even their section record at 5-5 and improve to 12-8 overall. The Commodores slip to 1-9 in the section and 2-18 overall.
Carmichaels outscored Frazier in the fourth quarter, 19-7, for the win.
Frazier led 11-8 after the first quarter and 21-15 at halftime. The Commodores held the lead through three quarters, 32-29.
The Mikes' Tyler Richmond scored a game-high 17 points. Dom Colarusso finished with 15 points.
Keyshaun Thompson led Frazier with 13 points. Conlan Higbee added 11.
Burgettstown 75, Bentworth 67 -- The Bearcats' Landon Urcho scored 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a Section 4-AA loss to the Blue Devils.
Bentworth (4-7, 10-10) led 22-14 after the first quarter, but trailed 38-35 at halftime. The deficit remained three points entering the fourth quarter.
Burgettstown secured the win with a 19-14 fourth quarter.
Christian May added 16 points for Bentworth.
Zack Schrockman was one of four players in double figures for Burgettstown (7-3, 11-8) with 27 points. Caleb Russell (19), Andrew Bredel (17), and James Leuice (10) also scored double digits.
Uniontown 88, Southmoreland 38 -- The Red Raiders scored over 20 points in each of the first three quarters for Section 3-AAAA road victory.
Uniontown (8-0, 17-2) held quarter leads of 25-16, 53-26 and 75-30.
The Red Raiders had four players in double figures. Calvin Winfrey III and Bakari Wallace shared game-scoring honors with 15 points each. Jamire Braxton finished with 13 points and Levi Garner added 12.
Ty Keffer led the Scotties (2-6, 12-8) with 12 points.
Albert Gallatin 65, Elizabeth Forward 59 -- Shymere Wilson scored 21 and Greyson Jarrett added 11 to lead the Colonials to a Section 3-AAAA victory.
Albert Gallatin improves to 3-5 in the section and 7-12 overall.
Zach Boyd shared game-scoring honors for the Warriors (0-8, 3-14) with 21 points. Isaiah Turner scored 20 points and Drew Cook added 15.
Bethel Park 78, Connellsville 45 -- The Falcons fell short on the road for a Section 1-AAAA loss to the BlackHawks.
Jayden Mickens and Jayden McBride shared team-scoring honors for Connellsville (0-8, 0-20) with 13 points apiece.
Michael Matthias led Bethel Park (7-1, 12-6) with a game-high 14 points. Jack Bruckner added 13.
Peters Twp. 89, Ringgold 39 -- The Rams trailed 53-14 at halftime for a Section 1-AAAAA road loss.
Lorenzo Glasser scored 18 points for Ringgold (1-7, 3-17).
Brendan McCullough paced Peters Twp. (7-1, 16-3) with a game-high 21 points. Dylan Donovan (14), Jack Dunbar (11), Cam Mills (11), and Jake Ziegler (10) also finished in double figures.
Brownsville 58, McGuffey 39 -- The Falcons built an early lead and then added to the advantage in the second half for a Section 4-AAA home victory.
Brownsville improves to 6-5 in the section and 11-7 overall. McGuffey goes to 5-5 in the section and 11-9 overall.
The Falcons led 20-9 after the first quarter and maintained the lead at halftime, 24-18. Brownsville finished out the win with a 34-21 advantage in the second half.
Brownsville's Damarion Brown (16), Rylan Johnson (14), and Cedric Harrison (10) combined for 40 points.
Grayson Wallace led the Highlanders with 14 points. Phillip McCuen added 11 points
Yough 52, Mount Pleasant 17 -- The Cougars held the visitors to single digits in each quarter for a Section 4-AAA home victory.
Yough (8-2, 13-7) led 12-4, 27-9 and 42-11 at the quarter breaks.
Terek Crosby scored a game-high 18 points for Yough. Austin Matthews finished with 13 points.
Yukon Daniels had eight points for the Vikings (3-7, 4-16).
Monessen 70, West Greene 39 -- The Greyhounds scored 47 points in the first half on their way to a Section 2-A home victory.
Lorenzo Gardner poured in a game-high 33 points for Monessen. Davontae Clayton finished with 11.
Allison Lane led the Pioneers (1-6, 4-15) with 20 points.
Jefferson-Morgan 64, California 51 -- The Rockets moved out to a 42-19 halftime lead and then held off a late rally for a Section 2-A road victory.
The Rockets (5-3, 11-9) still held a 23-point lead entering the fourth quarter. California put together a late run with a 24-14 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Troy Wright paced Jefferson-Morgan with a game-high 28 points. Preston Wood finished with 11 points.
Vinny Manzella was the top scorer for the Trojans (1-7, 6-13) with 14 points. Aidan Lowden added 13.
Girls basketball
Charleroi 63, West Greene 47 -- McKenna DeUnger scored a game-high 31 points to lead the Lady Cougars to a non-section road victory.
Ella Sypolt finished with 14 points and Belle Carroto added eight points for Charleroi.
Kasie Meek scored 19 points and Taylor Karvan added 12 for West Greene.
Avella 69, Beth-Center 51 -- The Lady Eagles returned home with a non-section victory.
Avella (11-9) led 26-6 after the first quarter and 41-26 at halftime.
Avella's Katie Dryer finished with a game-high 32 points. Ava Frank added 16.
Callie Dorsey led Beth-Center (4-16) with 26 points. Lauren Brown added 11.
