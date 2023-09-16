Jonah Williamson's 32-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter rallied Trinity one last time for a thrilling 41-40 Big Seven Conference road victory at Connellsville.
Connellsville (0-1, 2-2) regained the lead once last time when the Falcons turned a turnover into points on Jayden McBride's 28-yard touchdown run, his third of the game. Stanton's extra point gave Connellsville its only lead, 40-35.
The Falcons had one last shot for victory after the failed two-point conversion, but fell a yard short on a fourth down play with under two minutes to play.
Trinity (1-0, 3-1) was able to run out the clock to clinch the section-opening win.
The game ebbed and flowed throughout.
Williamson opened the scoring at 7:07 of the first quarter when he powered into the end zone on a 5-yard run. Andy Palm's point-after gave Trinity an early 7-0 lead.
A head's-up play by Connellsville's Capone Mickens turned what might've been a disaster into a game-tying touchdown.
Capone flared out from his running back position for a swing pass from quarterback Anthony Piasecki. However, the ball was short and Mickens alertly grabbed the "bounce pass" that was ruled a lateral and sprinted 42 yards untouched into the end zone.
Kasey Stanton's kick tied the game at 7-7.
Williamson's arm put the Hillers back in the lead when he connected with Dante DeRubbo for a 32-yard touchdown pass and a 14-7 lead after the first quarter.
Piasecki countered in the second quarter when he hit Jake Sanzone in stride for a 47-yard touchdown pass. Stanton's kick tied the game at 14.
Williamson kept the pressure with another rushing score and touchdown pass. Trinity regained the lead on his 12-yard run and opened a two-touchdown lead with 42-yard scoring pass to Luke Lacock.
The Falcons stayed close with a touchdown with no time on the first half clock when Piasecki lofted a pass to Jayden McBride in the back of the end zone for a 26-yard scoring pass. Stanton's extra point made the score 28-21 at halftime.
Connellsville received the ball to open the second half, and with the help of a Trinity penalty, scored when Piasecki ran around end on an 11-yard touchdown run. However, a poor snap resulted in a failed point-after and Connellsville trailed, 28-27.
The offensive units on both teams carried the night.
Williamson accounted for nearly 460 yards of total offense after he completed 12-of-14 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns, and carried the ball 26 times for 223 yards and three touchdowns.
Lacock was his favorite target with six receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns.
Piasecki completed 18-of-30 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns, and added a rushing touchdown.
