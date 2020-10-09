Bobby Fetter's short touchdown run in the fourth quarter rallied visiting Latrobe to a 29-26 victory at Connellsville Friday night in Big East Conference action.
Fetter scored on a 5-yard run and John McHenry added the point-after for the only points in the fourth quarter.
The Falcons (0-2, 0-4) scored first on a 50-yard touchdown pass from Gage Gillott to Jason McBride and Gillott's 47-yard run for a 13-7 lead after the first quarter. Gillott completed 8-of-11 passes for 150 yards.
Connellsville maintained the lead at halftime, 20-16, with Ky'Ron Craggette scoring on a 4-yard run.
Craggette scored on a 22-yard run in the third quarter to keep the Falcons ahead, 26-22, heading into the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats' Dylan Gustafson rushed for 170 yards and scored on runs of 2 and 9 yards.
Big East Conference
Latrobe 7-9-6-7 -- 29
Connellsville 13-7-6-0 -- 26
First Quarter
Con: Jason McBride 50 pass from Gage Gillott (Gage Gillott kick)
Con: Gage Gillott 47 run (kick failed)
L: Dylan Gustafson 10 run (John McHenry kick)
Second Quarter
L: John McHenry 32 FG
Con: Ky'Ron Craggette 4 run (Gage Gillott kick)
L: Dylan Gustafson 2 run (run failed)
Third Quarter
L: Dylan Gustafson 9 run (kick failed)
Con: Ky'Ron Craggette 22 run (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
L: Bobby Fetter 5 run (John McHenry kick)
Records: Latrobe (1-1, 2-2), Connellsville (0-2, 0-4).
