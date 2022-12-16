A year ago, Brandon Lawless and the Jefferson-Morgan Rockets entered the new high school basketball season with high hopes and expectations.
The first-year coach knew to lead the Rockets to a section championship the road would likely wind through Carmichaels and Monessen.
He was right and the Rockets were a step behind, which led to a third-place finish and a first-round exit from the WPIAL Class AA playoffs.
Lawless returns a year wiser and rejuvenated from a tough, physical first season as a coach.
“We learned lessons and understand we need to play hard all the time,” Lawless said. “We have to work harder and play a full game every game.”
The Rockets went 10-8 overall and 6-4 in the section to finish behind Monessen and Carmichaels. They lost to Carlynton, the third seed, in the playoffs.
Jefferson-Morgan lost two of its first three games this season.
“I’ve been pleased early on with the fight, they have shown no quit playing higher classifications through their first three games,” Lawless said. “Conversely, we are still having issues communicating and being on the same page in certain aspects of the game, we are young and make out-of-position mistakes, and little errors add up. We need to improve on not taking plays off and being in right position whether it be offense or defense every time.
Being young, the game is faster, so we are still adjusting to the speed and flow of the game.”
This season, Jefferson-Morgan joins Monessen in dropping back into Class A for the next two seasons and will be part of Section 2-A with the Greyhounds, Geibel Catholic, California, Mapletown and West Greene.
The Rockets’ roster includes junior Preston Wood (6-1), a forward. Seniors are Jordan Jacobs (5-11), Troy Wright (6-1) and guard Nathan Wei (5-6). The junior class is guard Collin Bisceglia (5-9), forward Preston Jones (6-0) and guard Josiah Robertson (5-6). The sophomore class consists of Max Ivanusic (6-1), forward Ryan Baker (6-0), forward Jase Bedillion (6-0), guard Houston Guseman (5-9), forward Brendan Wood (6-1), guard Louis Ruscitti (5-6) and guard Franklin Staggers (5-10).
Jefferson-Morgan’s freshmen class is guard Jaymison Robinson (5-8), Brayden Ellsworth (5-9), guard/forward Datyten Marion (6-3), forward John Woodword (5-11), forward Ethan Parrish (5-9), guard Shawn Maritsko (5-7) and guard Hayden Yeck (5-5).
The Rockets’ starting five is Wright, Wood, Bedillion, Woodward and Guesman. Top reserves are Marion, Jacobs and Bisceglia.
Lawless will rely on Jones, a holdover key player from last season. Jones will be counted on in all phases of the game and brings some experience and reliability to the Jefferson-Morgan lineup.
“It’s important for us to compete night in and night out, matching the energy and intensity of our opponent’s level and by playing to the best of our abilities without taking nights off will be the key.” Lawless said.
“I need our young guys to step up and play to varsity level game speed, they need to be willing to grow fast, as they know the game is a much faster pace.
“I’ve learned it’s a long season, and you must make the most of your time in the tight window between sports. At Class A you have multi-sport athletes that have schedules accordingly, so the time you have together you have to be efficient with.”
