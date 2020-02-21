Frazier's Thayne Lawrence, Elizabeth Forward's Ryan Michaels and Ethan Cain, and Jefferson-Morgan's Jonathan Wolfe advanced through to the semifinals Friday night in the PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional at IUP's Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
Lawrence wrestles Philipsburg-Osceola' Hunter Weitoish in the 160-pound semifinals. He advanced to the semifinals with a pair of pins, dropping Bishop McCort's Ethan Marcozzi in 1:49 and Bald Eagle Area's Noah Foltz in 3:13.
Michaels faces Bald Eagle Area's Cooper Gilham in the semifinals at 120 pounds. He also won by fall twice, pinning Burgettstown's Joey Sentipal in 3:34 and Philipsburg-Osceola's Nick Bryan in 2:39.
Cain wrestles Westmont-Hilltop's Tanner Dluhos in the 195-pound semifinals. He won a 5-0 decision against Berlin-brothersvalley's Jake Most and secured a 10-0 major decision over Huntingdon Area's Zack Peck.
Wolfe faces Glendale's Cory Johnston in the semifinals at 220 pounds. He opened with a fall in 4:56 over Berlin-brothersvalley's Brady Boburchock and then advanced with a medical forfeit over Avonworth's Jake Barbabella.
Elizabeth Forward's Dylan Bruce (126) and Noah Hunnell (145), Southmoreland's Anthony Govern (182), Austin McBeth (152), and Bret Huffman (195), Beth-Center's Kyle McCollum (120), Todd Fisher (138), Tyler Berish (132), and Tyler Fisher (126), Mount Pleasant's Damian George (126), Luke Geibig (113), and Noah Gnibus (138), Yough's Glenn Christner (170) and Shane Momyer (106), and Bentworth's Noah Weston (138) all remain alive in the consolation round.
Frazier's Jacob Thomas (113) and Matthew Kordich (220), Southmoreland's Nick Yeskey (138), Beth-Center's Trevor Pettit (145), Mount Pleasant's Kyle Jones (152) and Patrick Brewer (160), and Bentworth's Owen Petrisek (170) were eliminated on the opening night of the tournament.
