Frazier's Rune Lawrence and Mount Pleasant's Dayton Pitzer both successfully defended their state titles Saturday at the PIAA Class AA Individual Wrestling Championship held at Hershey's Giant Center.
The gold medal was Pitzer's third, while Lawrence captured his second state title.
Lawrence (37-3) won the 172-pound title by pinning Saucon Valley's Jake Jones in 4:43. Lawrence was winning the title match 9-0 when he secured the fall. The sophomore had two pins and a 7-0 decision on his way to the title bout.
"I can get this done," said Lawrence of his approach.
Lawrence said he didn't feel any pressure defending his state gold medal.
"I don't feel like it does. There's always a target on my back now. To knock off someone like that (a defending champion), gets colleges to notice," said Lawrence.
Pitzer (45-0) won his third state title, missing his sophomore year with an injury. Pitzer pinned West Perry's Brad Morrison in 1:07 for the gold.
The fall in the title bout was Pitzer's 100th in his career and 38th of the season. Pitzer had four pins on his way to the title, needing only 4:13 to do so. His performance was rewarded with the Robert W. Craig Outstanding Wrestler Award and the Michael L. Smith Most Falls in Least Time Award.
Bentworth's Chris Vargo secured a 12-0 major decision over Conneaut Area's Hunter Gold to finish fifth at 120 pounds.
Beth-Center's Kyle McCollum (132) and Tyler Berish (152) both placed eighth in Class AA.
