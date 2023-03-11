Bentworth’s Chris Vargo and Frazier’s Rune Lawrence remained on track for a state wrestling title Friday after both won their quarterfinal matches in the PIAA Class AA Individual Wrestling Championship at the Giant Center.
Lawrence edged Saucon Valley’s Jacob Jones, 1-0, with an escape early in the third period at 189 pounds. Laurence wrestles General McLane’s Magnus Lloyd in the semifinals.
Vargo won his 127-pound quarterfinal match against Montoursville’s David Kennedy by a 7-5 decision. Vargo faces Conneaut’s Hunter Gold in the semifinals.
Teammate Vitali Daniels dropped into the 215-pound consolation bracket after losing a 5-1 decision to Fort LeBouef’s Dan Church in the quarterfinals. Daniels stayed alive when he defeated Mount Pleasant’s Dylan Pitzer, 5-0, in a third round consolation bout. Daniels wrestles Cranberry’s Brayden McFetridge in the fourth round consolation.
Pitzer was eliminated with the loss.
