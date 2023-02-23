Frazier’s Rune Lawrence and Bentworth’s Chris Vargo, both juniors, seek their third WPIAL Class AA Individual Wrestling Championship title in as many years when the district tournament begins Friday afternoon at Chartiers Valley High School.
The tournament concludes Saturday.
Lawrence (33-2) won his first two WPIAL titles wrestling at 172 pounds, but enters the 2023 tournament as the top seed at 189 pounds. Vargo (32-1) won gold medals at 113 pounds in 2021 and 120 pounds last year, and is seeded first at 127 pounds.
Mount Pleasant junior Jamison Poklembo (31-4) won the 132-pound gold medal in 2021 and is the top seed at 133 pounds in the 2023 championship.
Beth-Center’s Tyler Berish (152, 31-1) and Bentworth’s Vitali Daniels (215, 25-7) also received top seeds.
Frazier’s Jonah Erdely (145, 29-6) and Ryan Celaschi (152, 27-5) received second seeds.
Jefferson-Morgan’s Chase Frameli (160, 28-3) and Beth-Center’s Jake Layhue (189, 31-8) are seeded third.
Elizabeth Forward’s Damon Michaels (133, 33-7), Bentworth’s Owen Ivcic (139, 29-10), Frazier’s Jackson Angelo (160, 28-5), Southmoreland’s Tristan Ice (172, 22-5), and Mount Pleasant’s Dylan Pitzer (215, 27-6) are all seeded fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.