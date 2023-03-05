Bentworth's Chris Vargo and Frazier's Rune Lawrence added another gold medal to the trophy case Saturday after both finished first in the PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional at Altoona High School.
The top six finishers advance to the PIAA Championships in Hershey on March 9, 10 and 11.
Lawrence didn't need long to win the gold medal at 189 pounds after he pinned Somerset's Rowan Holmes in 1:21. Vargo edged Burrell's Cooper Hornack, 1-0, for the 127-pound title.
Mount Pleasant's Jamison Poklembo lost a 1-0 decision to Montour's Peter Chacon in the 133-pound final.
The Bearcats' Vitali Daniels defeated Mount Pleasant's Dylan Pitzer for third place at 215 pounds with a 6-2 decision.
Beth-Center teammates both lost in the third-place consolation final. Tyler Berish lost a 3-1 decision at 152 pounds to Hopewell's Isaiah Pisano and Jake Layhue was edged at 189 pounds, 4-3, by Mount Union's Josh Ryan.
Four local wrestlers fell in the fifth-place consolation final. Mount Pleasant's Sean Cain (121) and Bentworth's Owen Ivcic (139) both lost decisions, Frazier's Jonah Erdely (145) was pinned, and Jefferson-Morgan's Chase Frameli (145) gave a medical forfeit.
Frazier's Tyler Clark finished seventh by fall at 127 pounds. Beth-Center's Tyler Debnar won a 7-3 decision at 145 pounds.
