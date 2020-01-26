Daniel Layton's first heptathlon competition was a successful one with the William & Mary freshman placing fourth at George Mason's Patriot Games over the weekend.
The Waynesburg Central graduate actually tied for third place with Alex Jebb after both athletes scored 4,371 points. Jebb got the nod for third place on a tiebreaker.
The opening four events on Friday were all new events to the Waynesburg hurdler and pole vaulter.
Layton finished fourth in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.49 seconds for 716 points. He cleared 5.57 meters (18-3¼) for eighth in the long jump for 496 points.
Layton hit 10.61 meters (34-9½) in the shot put for fifth place 522 points, and capped the first day by clearing 1.66 meters (5-5¼) for seventh place and 512 points.
Layton opened the second day on Saturday by finishing third in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.77 seconds to added 797 points to his total.
He also finished third in the pole vault, clearing 3.82 meters (12-6¼) for 568. Layton then had enough energy to win the 1,000 meters in 2:50.55 and add 760 points to his final total.
George Mason's Cason Gardner finished first with 5,132 points.
