SHIPPENSBURG -- Waynesburg Central's Andrew Layton and Richland's Logan Gossard both cleared the final three heights in Saturday afternoon's pole vault at the PIAA Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships at Seth Grove Stadium.
The difference between sharing gold and winning silver came down to one failed attempt by Layton at 13-6, both of the vaulters' opening height.
Both vaulters missed all three attempts at 15 feet.
"That first vault I missed cost me the gold medal. He had no misses and I had one," lamented Layton.
Layton came down on the bar with his knee, bowing the plastic bar before snapping back on the Raider vaulter on his way down to the mat. Layton got off the mat gingerly, but turned down any medical attention.
"I got a nice bump on my shin," Layton said of the collision with the bar. "I had to move my standards in because I was slowing down a lot and I came down on it with my shins."
Layton was the last in the cycle of vaulters, so he had some time to think about his second attempt at 13-6.
"(Thoughts) flooded my brain, so I had to go back and sit down, and think. (The time before his next vault) gave me a lot of time to think and straighten everything out," explained Layton. "I got the next vault. That gave me my confidence back.
"That first clearance, I felt great. I thought I'm going to win this, but I came up short."
Layton had his sights set higher.
"I was very anxious because I've been waiting for this for three years. I let it slip away this year. I'm not going to let it happen next year," said Layton, adding, "I wanted to get 15 and as soon as I got 15, I wanted to cruise and get 16. I messed up.
"I should've stayed on my short step where I was comfortable, but I went to my big step where I was uncomfortable."
