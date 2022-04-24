Waynesburg Central’s Andrew Layton won the silver medal in the pole vault Saturday at the Slippery Rock High School Invitational.
Layton cleared 13-6 to place second behind Erie’s Bradon Schneider, who vaulted 14-3. Layton finished third in the 200 with a time of 23.18 seconds.
The Raiders’ Dawson Fowler had a solid meet after finishing third in the triple jump with a leap of 43-2½ and seventh in the javelin with a throw of 144-9.
The Lady Raiders’ Clara Paige Miller placed eighth in the discus with a throw of 101-7. Jordan Dean was eighth in the 300 intermediate hurdles with a time of 50.62 seconds and ninth in the 800 (2:33.46).
Butler Invitational — Belle Vernon’s Gianna Anderson placed sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 35-½ and eighth in the long jump with a top jump of 16-8½.
Teammate Francesca Scaramucci placed sixth in the high jump after clearing 4-11. Sienna Steeber tied for ninth in the pole vault with a top effort of 8-1.
Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak finished third in the 3,200 with a time of 9:19.99. The Golden Tornado’s CJ Singleton finished first in a meet-record time of 8:57.60.
High school softball
Belle Vernon 14, Ringgold 4 — The Lady Leopards rolled to a Section 2-AAAA victory at Ringgold.
Belle Vernon (3-2, 4-3-1) scored six runs in the top of the first inning, two in both the third and fifth innings, and four in the sixth inning.
Lauren VanDivner sparked Belle Vernon with two doubles, a single, and four RBI. Abby Fabin finished with two doubles and three RBI. Maren Metikosh had two singles and drove in three runs. Mia Zubovic, Ashley Joll, Ava Zubovic and Gracie Sokol all had two hits. Zubovic drove in two runs.
Talia Ross scattered sixth hits and struck out 10 in the victory.
Peyton Laflash finished with a double and single and Olivia Vecchio had a pair of singles for Ringgold (1-6, 2-8). Cassi Kunkel took the loss.
Frazier 15, Bentworth 0 — Nicole Palmer pitched her second one-hitter in as many days as the Lady Commodores needed only four innings for a Section 3-AA victory over the visiting Lady Bearcats.
Palmer walked one and struck out nine.
Maria Felsher, Victoria Washinski and Delaney Warnick all finished with two hits and two RBI for Frazier (6-0, 8-0). Jenseyn Hartman and Felsher scored three runs, and Washinski, Warnick and Gracen Hartman all crossed the plate twice.
Kylie Glaze had the lone hit, a single, for Bentworth. Willow Eckels walked nine and struck out three in the loss.
High school baseball
Laurel Highlands 4, Belle Vernon 1 — The Mustangs scored late with two runs in the top of the sixth inning and two more in the seventh for a Section 3-AAAA road victory at Belle Vernon.
Caleb Yanosky drove in two runs and Ben Diamond and Carson D’Amico had an RBI apiece. Tyler Sankovich, CJ Gesk, Braeden O’Brien and Yanosky all had a single for the Mustangs.
O’Brien pitched six innings for the win, allowing one earned run on three hits with three strikeouts and three walks. Alex McClain pitched the seventh for the save.
Jake Gedekoh drove in the run for the Leopards (2-6, 3-7). Adam LaCarte, Ryan Hamer and Evan Morrow all singled for Belle Vernon.
Carmichaels 4, Bentworth 0 — Trenton Carter went the distance to pitch the Mikes to a Section 1-AA victory over the Bearcats.
Carter scattered four hits and struck out 11 as the Mikes improve to 4-1 in the section and 5-1 overall. Dominic Colarusso and Carter both doubled, and Liam Lohr finished with a single and RBI.
Colton Brightwell had a double and single for Bentworth (3-2, 3-3).
Thomas Jefferson 3, Connellsville 1 — Connellsville’s JimBob Domer struck out eight, but Tyler Lesko allowed just one unearned run in the Jaguars’ Section 4-AAAAA victory.
The Falcons slip to 2-4 in the section and 4-7 overall.
TJ Bucy drove in a pair of runs for the Jaguars (4-2, 8-3).
Waynesburg 11, Brownsville 7 — Mason Switalski drove in three runs, Alex Van Sickle had three hits and winning pitcher Lincoln Pack finished with two doubles in the Raiders’ Section 4-AAA victory against the Falcons.
Jake Stephenson added a double and single for Waynesburg Central (4-2, 4-6).
Derek Tarpley finished with a triple and two singles for Brownsville (1-5, 2-5). Hunter Pelehac drove in two runs.
Ringgold 5, Beaver 1 — The Rams upended Beaver in a non-section game played at PNC Park.
Ringgold (3-5) scored two runs in the top of the third and fourth innings, and added an insurance run in the fifth inning.
Remington Lessman was the beneficiary of the runs to pick up the win in relief.
Chad Behrendt, Eddie Frizzell, Hunter Mamie, Brad Banaszak, Mason Suss and Joe Pusatere all had one hit for the Rams.
College baseball
Pitt-Johnstown 3, California (Pa.) 2; California (Pa.) 5, Pitt-Johnstown 1 — The Vulcans split a PSAC West Conference doubleheader with the visiting Mountain Cats.
California is 10-10 in the conference and 25-14 overall. Pitt-Johnstown goes to 4-16 in the PSAC West and 16-22-1 overall.
Brownsville graduate Dylan Brosky improved to 6-3 with the victory in the second game. He allowed one earned run on one hit with five strikeouts in five innings.
Troy Lincavage pitched the final two innings for the save.
Justin Stewart went 2-for-3 in the nightcap. Jacob McCaskey and Colby Rockacy both hit two-run home runs in the win.
The Mountain Cats broke a 2-2 tie in the opening game with a run in the top of the seventh inning.
Anthony Venezia accounted for California’s runs with a pair of solo home runs.
College softball
California (Pa.) 4, Indiana (Pa.) 0; California (Pa.) 5, Indiana (Pa.) 2 — The Vulcans returned home with a PSAC West Conference doubleheader sweep.
California improves to 9-1 in the conference and 19-8 overall. The Crimson Hawks go to 7-5 in the PSAC West and 15-15 overall.
Mackenzie Carson finished with two hits and an RBI in the first game. Brooke Wilson and Kaitlyn Achtermeier also drove in a run.
Caleigh Rister (12-2) went the distance for the win, allowing three hits and one walk with three strikeouts.
The Vulcans scored four runs in the first inning in the second game for the early lead.
Britney Wilson had a triple and two singles, while Carson finished with three singles. Achtermeier drove in two runs and Shayna Postler added a two-run double.
Kelsey Barron pitched a complete game for the win, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits with five strikeouts.
