Waynesburg Central's Andrew Layton successfully defended his pole vault title Saturday afternoon at the TSTCA Indoor Championships hosted by Edinboro University.
Layton wins TSTCA Indoor pole vault title
By the Herald-Standard
-
-
- 0
Sunday, February 19, 2023 2:01 PM
Layton cleared 14-6 to repeat as the pole vault champion. He next vaults in the PTFCA Indoor Championship on Sunday at Penn State University.
Teammate Emily Mahle also made the awards stand after she cleared 5-1 to finish third in the high jump.
Elizabeth Forward's Patrick Burgos finished fifth in the mile run with a time of 4:30.93. The Warriors' distance medley relay placed fourth in 11:15.29.
The Lady Warriors' Nikhia Sharpey placed 10th in the long jump with a top effort of 15-6½.
Uniontown's Taevian Richardson was sixth in the triple jump after clearing 41-8.
