Mapletown’s Landon Stevenson and California’s Damani Stafford squared off when the Maples and Trojans clashed Friday night with the two combining for 44 points.
It was Stafford who scored a late touchdown, his fourth of the game, to give his team a 34-28 victory and cap a 24-point performance that moved him into the top 10 of the Herald-Standard Touchdown Club standings after Week Four.
Stafford now has 54 points and is tied for eighth place with Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock.
Stevenson rang up three more touchdowns and booted a pair of extra points for 20 points as he extended his lead atop of the TD Club standings. The Maples junior running back has 89 points.
In second place, 11 points back at 78, is Carmichaels’ Michael Stewart who had 18 points the hard way in the Mikes’ 42-7 win over Bentworth. Stewart scored two touchdowns and kicked six extra points.
Carmichaels’ quarterback Trenton Carter had one TD and is in third place with 68 points.
Fourth place belongs the Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher who threw three touchdowns passes and ran for a score in the unbeaten Mustangs’ 27-7 win over West Mifflin. Gallagher has 66 points.
Mount Pleasant’s Robbie Labuda scored three touchdowns for 18 points in the Vikings’ 34-7 win over Southmoreland and now has 65 points and is in fifth place.
Matching Stafford for high scorer of the week was Ringgold’s Landon Oslowski who accumulated 24 points with three touchdowns and, like Stewart, six extra points. He has 63 points.
Southmoreland’s Anthony Govern scored the Scotties’ long TD against Mount Pleasant and is in seventh place with 60 points.
Whitlock upped his total to 54 with a pair of scintillating, fourth-quarter touchdown runs of 42 and 40 yards, the second one coming with four seconds left in the game to lift the undefeated Leopards past Thomas Jefferson, 28-21.
Quenton Martin had Belle Vernon’s other two touchdowns against the Jaguars, also in thrilling fashion with a 50-yard run and an 88-yard kickoff return. The sophomore star is tied for 10th place with Waynesburg Central’s Breydon Woods at 42 points.
Woods notched the Raiders’ long touchdown in a 28-7 loss to Charleroi.
Nikko Pellegrini scored two touchdowns against Waynesburg as the Cougars secured their first win of the season after an 0-3 start.
“I felt like we progressed each game as a team,” Charleroi coach Brady Barbero said. “Then on Friday night we came out we got a great start on the first play with a kickoff return (for a touchdown by Kyle Pieknick) that gave us a good boost. We held that lead into the half even though we hurt ourselves with a lot of penalties, and then in the second half we played good, solid ball on both sides.”
The win gave the Cougars a boost mentally, according to Barbero.
“The kids are responding well and have been working hard all season, but you can tell they have just that extra bit of confidence at practice this week.”
West Greene had perhaps the most impressive offensive display this week as seven different players scored one touchdown in a 48-0 win at Avella. Wes Whipkey, Dalton Lucey, Hunter Hamilton, Nathan Orndoff, Corey Wise, Colin Brady and Billy Whitlatch all found the end zone as the Pioneers won their third in a row.
