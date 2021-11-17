Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak broke the tape first almost every time he competed in a cross country event this fall, adding to the sophomore’s already growing list of accomplishments.
Pajak’s successful fall season led him to repeat as the Herald-Standard’s Runner of the Year.
Pajak won the gold medal at the WPIAL Class AA Cross Country Championship and placed eighth in the state meet.
The sophomore didn’t lose a section meet, won the WCCA Championship with a course record at Mingo Creek (15:46), finished first at the Red, White and Blue Invitational and PIAA Foundation race, and placed third at the Paul Short Run at Lehigh University.
Ringgold senior Nick Whaley grabbed the final berth into the state meet after he finished 22nd in the WPIAL Class AA final. Whaley finished 122nd in the PIAA final and was 11th in the WCCA meet for All-County honors.
Uniontown teammates Mason Stewart and Leyton Maust, both juniors, secured first-team honors for their solid seasons.
Stewart placed 18th in the WPIAL Class AA final for a berth into the state meet. He finished 51st in the state final.
Maust finished two-tenths of a second behind Whaley to secure 23rd place and the final spot into the PIAA Championships. He placed 77th in the state meet.
Stewart finished one second ahead of Maust for fourth place in the FCCA Cross Country Championship. The two were key runners in the Red Raiders’ Section 2-AAA and county team titles.
Connellsville’s Zach Bigam missed most of the 2020 season with a hip injury, but the senior came back strong this fall.
Bigam won his first county title in a course record time of 16:48 on his home course. He grabbed the next-to-last qualifying berth into the state meet out of the WPIAL Class AAA Cross Country Championship. The senior finished 87th in his first PIAA final.
California’s Kolby Kent made the awards stand after he placed 12th in the WPIAL Class A Cross Country Championship. He placed 92nd in the state meet.
Kent earned Washington County Coaches Association All-County honors with a 10th-place finish.
Belle Vernon’s Luke Henderson fell just short in his bid to qualify for the PIAA final after he finished 25th, four seconds behind Maust. The junior finished fourth in the FCCA meet for All-County honors and helped the Leopards win their first Section 3-AA title.
Laurel Highlands’ Matt Schwertfeger rounds out the first-team. Schertfeger was positioned to earn a spot into the state meet, but suffered an injury in the final mile and did not complete the Class AA district final.
Schwertfeger finished second to Bigam to earn All-County honors.
The second team adds to the depth of the area squad.
Connellsville junior Austin Molinaro finished 52nd in the WPIAL Class AAA championship and earned FCCA All-County honors.
The Uniontown trio of James Stanton, Tanner Uphold and Grant Barcheck all finished in the top 45 in the WPIAL Class AA Cross Country Championship and earned All-County honors.
Ringgold’s Ethan Hutchinson (34) and Lorenzo Zeni (37) finished in the top 40 at the WPIAL Class AA final, and both earned WCCA All-County honors.
Elizabeth Forward sophomore Patrick Burgos closes out the second team. He finished 36th in the WPIAL Class AA championship.
Uniontown’s Brandon Hebda and Ringgold’s Alex Niziol and Thomas Borne fill out the honorable mention crew. All three earned All-County honors.
Uniontown’s Joe Everhart and Belle Vernon’s Chris Stasicha share Coach of the Year honors.
Everhart led the Red Raiders to Section 2-AAA and county team titles, and nearly qualified for the state meet as a team.
Stasicha’s Leopards won their first Section 3-AA crown and finished second to Uniontown in the FCCA meet.
