Brooke Bertovich’s strong cross country season last fall, her first for the Wolfpack, was rewarded with the Uniontown graduate being recognized as the Westmoreland County Community College Female Athlete of the Year.
Sophomore bowler/golfer Zack Hartman was named the Male Athlete of the Year.
The awards are voted on by the coaches of the athletic department and are presented to the female and male athletes who had the greatest impact on their respective team’s seasons.
“The coaches decide that. I wasn’t expecting to get it,” said Bertovich. “I feel grateful I was selected, and it’s pretty exciting.”
Bertovich made an impact immediately for Patrick Comer’s squad when she won the Wolfpack Invitational in her first collegiate race.
“My first college meet was our invite and I won it. I wasn’t expecting that,” said Bertovich.
She set the pace for the women’s team throughout the season, including a top-10 finish at the UPJ Invitational.
Bertovich was second in the WPCC Championships to earn all-conference honors and led the Wolfpack to the WPCC title. She was the runner-up at the Region XX Championships to earn all-region honors and help the team win the Region XX title.
Bertovich placed 31st out of 121 runners at the NJCAA Championships and led the squad to sixth place for the program’s highest-ever finish in the national meet.
Not only did Bertovich pace the Wolfpack on the course, but she did so in the classroom, as well. Bertovich, a diagnostic medical sonography ultrasound tech major, maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA in both semesters and was recognized on the WPCC All-Academic High Honors list for the fall semester. The women’s cross country team had the highest NJCAA grade point average in the country.
Bertovich and the women’s cross country team was honored as the 2019 YWCA Sportswomen Team of the Year in March.
Bertovich took a year off from competitive running after graduating from Uniontown, but decided it was time for a return as she entered her second year at WCCC.
“I missed running. I got a little bit lazy,” explained Bertovich. “I missed the family aspect of cross country from high school. It’s the same at WCCC.”
She also said Comer actively recruited her to run for the Wolfpack.
“Coach kept texting me. I told him I was going to take a break from it,” said Bertovich.
She feels the year away from the sport made her a better runner.
“I just got back into it. I just missed the running part of it. I was stronger mentally,” said Bertovich. “I progressed at the end of the season more than I did in high school.”
Comer had nothing but praise for his top female runner.
“Brooke works so hard in her preparation for competition, as well as in the classroom. She is an amazing leader on this team, and will be one of our team captains this coming fall,” said Comer, adding, “I am looking forward to her sophomore season this fall, and what she can accomplish in Year 2.”
The NJCAA released its plan of action for the 2020-21 fall sports, including cross country, that permits practice and competition to go forward as planned. The official start date is Aug. 1, but the Wolfpack will begin summer workouts in the near future.
“I hope we can start practice on July 1. There are new guidelines,” said Bertovich.
Bertovich is looking forward to running with teammates when workouts begin as she seeks to improve upon last year’s results.
“It’s a little difficult to run solo. I run better when I run with someone,” said Bertovich. “I’m hoping I can improve my times from last year. My PR (personal best) was 22:20 in the national meet. I want to be around there, or better.”
