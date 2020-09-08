Uniontown has some huge shoes to fill entering the 2020 girls volleyball season.
Starters lost to graduation were 6-foot-2 star Mya Murray as well as Abby Bellina.
Second-year Lady Raiders coach Jessy Madison pointed out she does have a solid core of seniors she can count on.
“Tyannah Eddings, Jada McCargo, Cassidy Vansickle and Briana Girard are all good players and returning starters,” said Madison, who will look to a pair of underclassmen to fill the roles vacated by Murray and Bellina.
“I have two sophomores stepping in to replace the two middles I lost,” Madison said. “They are Jenna Pindrock and Avery Anderson. They’re not Mya types when it comes to height — Jenna is 5-10 and Avery is around 5-9, 5-10 — but I expect them to do well.”
Madison cited Eddings as the take-charge girl of her senior foursome as her squad deals with the coronavirus pandemic and the extra precautions that requires.
“Tyannah is really stepping up into a leadership role this year,” Madison said. “She has a positive attitude, despite everything going on.”
Also on Uniontown’s roster are juniors Karsyn Chiado, Summer Hawk and Nevaeh McCargo, sophomores Riley Baker, Sequoia Dunlap, Gianna Howard and Abigail Wystepek, and freshmen Amiah DeShields, Aida Evans, Brittany Lloyd, Kamiya Rose, Bailey Soltis and Sereana Tovolei.
The Lady Raiders haven’t been able to crack into the top four to qualify for a playoff spot in one of the WPIAL’s most rugged sections (3-AAA), finishing fifth in each of the last three years. They were 5-9 in section play a year ago.
“It is a very tough section,” Madison said. “We are preparing for anything that comes our way this year. All we can do is try to play our best and see what happens.”
Madison feels more comfortable in her role as head coach after having one year under her belt.
“I feel more prepared this year, like I know more of what being a head coach entails,” she said. “I had never been a coach before last year. I think I have a routine down now, I’m getting it all together and I’m in the game. The girls really helped me transition, too.”
Madison, who is 25, was asked to take over as volleyball coach previously before eventually deciding to accept the job in 2019.
“I graduated from Uniontown in 2013 and played four years of volleyball there. So I have volleyball experience,” Madison pointed out. “I was asked a couple times before last year if I wanted to coach them but I said, no, I’ve never coached before. Then last year I finally said OK, I think I can do this.”
Madison has an assistant coach who is even younger in 20-year-old Albert Gallatin graduate Payton Hlatky, who also played volleyball in high school.
Madison feels a younger coaching staff has its advantages.
“It definitely helps. I feel like the girls can come to us, and not just for volleyball things,” Madison said. “They can open up to me about any issue, something with school, or health, something personal. I think since I’m not all that far removed from high school, I relate to them really well.”
The Lady Raiders have a family atmosphere, according to Madison.
“I’m a strict coach but still, we have fun,” Madison said. “We play together and laugh together.”
