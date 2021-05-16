Kevin Pincavich chased the dream of pitching in the Major Leagues and along the way the former Mapletown High School standout went from being a thrower to being a pitcher.
“If you saw me pitch when I was in the minors,” Pincavitch said, “after seeing me pitch in high school and college, you couldn’t tell I was the same pitcher.”
Pincavitch was a three-sport athlete at Mapletown playing baseball, basketball and football.
“I wouldn’t say I was a great three-sport athlete, but I played all three of them,” Pincavitch said.
Pincavitch played four years of baseball, four years of basketball and three years of football for the Maples.
On the gridiron Pincavitch was part of Mapletown teams that went 1-8-1 in 1985, 8-2 in 1986, 2-8 in 1987. He scored two touchdowns in his career and tossed three touchdown passes.
“I dislocated my left index finger and missed some games as a sophomore as a defensive back,” Pincavitch recalled. “I was a wide receiver as a junior and my senior year they made me a quarterback. I didn’t want to be the quarterback, but they made me the quarterback and I threw a lot of interceptions.”
Pincavitch enjoyed his interaction with Mapletown football coach Fred Answine.
“Coach Answine was a go-getter,” Pincavitch opined. “He was a no-nonsense guy and I was also fortunate enough to play under coach George Messich.”
In basketball Pincavitch played on Maples squads that posted records of 7-14 in 1985-86, 7-13 in 1986-87 and 15-7 in 1987-88. Pincavitch tallied 458 points in his Mapletown career.
“I was a guard and my biggest asset was my speed,” Pincavitch offered. “Also my defense was a good part of my game.”
Pincavitch has a great deal of respect for his old basketball coach Dwight DeCarlo.
“Coach DeCarlo was and still is one of my biggest inspirations as far as my work ethic,” Pincavitch said. “He was excellent in getting us prepared.”
Pincavitch excelled on the baseball diamond.
“Without a doubt baseball was my favorite sport,” Pincavitch said.
The Maples were competitive during Pincavitch’s career.
“My junior year we were absolutely loaded,” Pincavitch recalled. “We played Frazier in a scrimmage game and beat them badly and we ended up finishing 7-8 on the season and not making the playoffs. Our team just went different ways and that season never really panned out for us in 1987.”
Pincavitch played with one of the best athletes to come out of Mapletown.
“Derek Bochna was a pure athlete,” Pincavitch said.
Pincavitch was named All-Section 18 as an outfielder as a senior.
“I played the outfield, the infield and was a pitcher in high school,” Pincavitch said. “I had 92 strikeouts in 1988. The funny thing is in my high school years I really didn’t have very good mechanics and I was a thrower. If I eliminated the walks and had better mechanics we probably would have fared a lot better.”
Pincavitch holds his old Mapletown baseball coach Jay Donley in high regard.
“Jay Donley was my high school baseball coach,” Pincavitch said. “He’s the guy that gave me my never quit, never say die attitude.”
The Fayette County Baseball League played a large part in Pincavitch’s development.
“The Fayette County League was phenomenal,” Pincavitch opined. “I learned so much. I started out with Carmichaels and ended up going to play with Leckrone and I learned a lot of baseball at Leckrone. We had a lot of exceptional college ballplayers and guys like Rudy Pokorny, Dennis Santella, Jimmy Burns and Tom Croftcheck, it was crazy the people I got to play with . I started in the County League when I was 16 or 17 and I was there until I was 22.”
Pincavitch was part of some championship teams with Leckrone.
“After I left Carmichaels we won the championship the next two years at Leckrone,” Pincavitch said.
When Pincavitch graduated from Mapletown in 1988 a set of circumstances led him to California University of Pennsylvania.
“I was going to go to school to be a physical therapist,” Pincavich explained. “Coach Donley asked me if I wanted to walk on for baseball at California University of Pennsylvania. I didn’t think I could play at Cal U and I met coach Chuck Gismondi and he gave me the opportunity. I walked on as an outfielder/pitcher and ended up being the closer my freshman year. I turned into a starter my sophomore year and junior year. Rick Krivda our junior year was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles.”
Cal U was very competitive during Pincavitch’s time there. The Vulcans went 23-20 in 1989, 27-21 in 1990, 24-19 in 1991 and 20-16 in 1992. In 1991 Pincavitch was a Pennsylvania Conference West Division All Star.
“Going into my senior year I was slated as the ace of the staff and at one point my senior year I led the country in strikeouts.,” Pincavitch said. “We were very competitive at Cal U. We always had players.”
As a senior Pincavitch was 4-3 with 78 strikeouts. He finished his Cal U career with a total of 178 strikeouts.
“Coach Donley and coach Gismondi talking to me and giving me the opportunity, I just got to thank those guys,” Pincavitch said. “Without them I would have never played baseball and my career would have never happened.”
Major League baseball did not draft Pincavitch, but he kept plugging away.
“What happened was a local Dodgers scout after a Leckrone game told my dad and me that I wouldn’t play professional baseball because I was too raw,” Pincavitch recalled. “I went to three or four open tryouts and Ducky LeJohn called me and says, ‘How would you like to be a Dodger? I got $1,000 dollars for you and you will leave to go be a Dodger.’ I said absolutely.
“This is probably my favorite story ever. He said do me a favor, there will be other teams that call you, and you have to give me your word that you will stay with the Dodgers. I said you got my word. It couldn’t have been 10 minutes later that Tony Segzda from the Orioles who signed Krivda and says we want to give you $5,000 dollars to be an Oriole. I said I appreciate it, but not more than 20 minutes ago I signed with the Dodgers and Ducky LeJohn was on a three-way call and he said, ‘Kevin that’s my boy,’ and they hung the phone up.”
Pincavitch started his minor league journey in 1992.
“When I first signed my mechanics were all over the place,” Pincavitch explained. “It took me awhile to develop into what they wanted. Basically when I signed they told me I was what’s called a 911, an emergency pitcher. Coaches Burt Hooten and Dave Wallace said you need to do this to get better. I thought I was going to get released and Wallace said Pincavitch is staying and somebody else is going. I adjusted my mechanics and it’s amazing the people I had working with me.
“I learned more about pitching from Charlie Hough. He was in my corner at the end of my Dodger career. He saw me throw a knuckle ball and he went to bat for me. The hardest thing to do was face guys that could hit a 95 mph fastball and throw a 55 mph knuckle ball, 55 mph fastball and 55 mph curve. That’s when I learned how to pitch.”
Pincavitch turned into a knuckle ball pitcher.
“There’s no such thing as mastering the knuckle ball,” Pincavitch said. “The closest to mastering it were Hough and Phil and Joe Niekro. Funny story, when I’m learning how to pitch, Hough would circle me in the outfield and once he got in a certain position we would start playing catch with the knuckle ball and he’d hit me in my foot, my knee, my wrist and finally I said you are destroying me here. He said let me tell you a secret. Hoyt Wilhelm when Hough was young used to surround Hough until he got the wind into his face and if you throw a knuckle ball into the wind it dances. In 1996 I think I struck out 130 and walked 130. They ended up releasing all the knuckleballers in 1997.”
Another chapter in Pincavitch’s baseball life opened up after his release.
“One of my teammates with the Dodgers, Kash Beauchamp, calls me up after I was released by the Dodgers,” Pincavitch explained. “He asked if I wanted to pitch. I said I don’t want to be a knuckleballer anymore. He said I want you to pitch normally and when I was 28-29 and 30 I had multiple people call me and wanted to get me back in the minors. But in Independent ball with the New Jersey Jackals that’s the best I ever pitched in my life. We had some great years and in 1998 we won the championship.”
Pincavitch played of 12 seasons and had a career mark of 73-57 with a 3.67 ERA and 981 strikeouts. Pincavitch played for Team USA in the Intercontinental Cup in 1999.
He was a pitching coach with Adirondack and Bangor (Maine) Lumberjacks, and spent 2005 as the pitching coach for the Washington Wild Things. Pincavitch went on to coach several different sports at Mapletown. He has worked at Mylan Pharmaceuticals since 2005, they are closing in July. Pincavitch was the head baseball coach at Waynesburg Central High School in 2011. The Raiders went 30-34 and advanced to the WPIAL playoffs in two of his four years. Pincavitch was let go in a controversial moved in 2015.
Pincavitch has a batting cage and pitching mound in his backyard and does private baseball lessons on the side.
“My biggest thing now is I love teaching kids that are 10 and 12 years old pitching mechanics because I didn’t learn until I was 22,” Pincavich said. “It just gives these kids a better opportunity than I had.”
Pincavitch has two sons, Trevor, 20, and Hudson, 17.
Looking back Pincavitch has no regrets.
“Playing minor league baseball was probably the greatest thing that ever happened to me,” Pincavich said. “Small town boy who wasn’t supposed to make it anywhere and I spent 14 years in professional baseball.”
