The possible resulting outcomes of Thursday’s Section 2-AAA match at Cedarbrook Golf Course were pretty simple for Uniontown.
A victory meant a share of the section title with Belle Vernon or a loss would have the Red Raiders finish second and keep rival Laurel Highlands’ playoff hopes alive.
Belle Vernon was tough on its home course, handing Uniontown a 192-205 defeat for sole possession of the section crown.
Laurel Highlands then kept its playoff hopes alive with a 223-238 victory over visiting Albert Gallatin at Uniontown Country Club.
The Mustangs have one remaining match on the road Tuesday against Connellsville. The season finale is at Pleasant Valley Golf Club at 1 p.m. The Falcons had a road match Thursday at Rolling Green Golf Course, returning home with a 215-234 win against Ringgold.
Belle Vernon (9-1, 9-2) had three golfers shot lower than 40, led by Tyler Mocello’s medalist round of 2-under 33. Patrick Bush shot 1-under 34 and Rogan Maloney broke 40 with 38.
Seth Tomalski finished with 41 and Adreana Scaramucci closed out the scoring with 46. Brenna Lamendola’s 48 was not used.
Adena Rugola and Logan Voytish shared team scoring honors for Uniontown (7-3, 9-5) at even-par 35. Gage Brugger shot 42, Wade Brugger finished with 44, and Brock Sennett closed the scoring with 49. Colton Mathias’ 54 did not count.
The Colonials’ Matt Karpeal shot 1-under 36 at Uniontown Country Club, but the Mustangs did count a score over 47 for the key victory.
Hunter Bosley was the low man for Laurel Highlands (6-3, 6-3) with 6-over 42. Megan Joyce finished with 44. Nate Schwertfeger and Darren Dunn both carded 45, and Colin Crawford closed the scoring with 47. Ethan Butter’s 48 was not used.
Greyson Jarrett (44), Nate Jenkins (58), Hayden Metts (50), and Trent Clemmer (51) rounded out the scoring for Albert Gallatin (0-9, 0-11).
Aidan Kosisko led the way for the Falcons (5-4, 7-4) with 5-over 41. Ethan Rice and Ethan Porreca both shot 42. Rylan Keslar finished with 43, and Matt Firestone rounded out the scoring with 47. Evan Means’ 48 did not count.
Dylan Callaway was the low man for the Rams (2-7) with 43. Brice Kowall (49), Clay Benson (44), Kendyl Seibert (45), and Matt Wagner (53) also counted in the final tally. Mike Wagner’s 55 did not count.
Waynesburg Central 178, Beth-Center 236 — The Raiders remained alive for a share of the Section 8-AA title with a solid performance at Rohanna’s Golf Course against the visiting Bulldogs.
Waynesburg improves to 8-1 in the section and 9-1 overall, and closes the section schedule on the road Monday against the Mikes at Carmichaels Golf Club with the knowledge it can finish no lower than second place.
The Raiders’ Evan Davis and Mason Switalski shared medalist honors with 2-over 35. Braden Benke, Hudson Pincavitch and Matt Ankrom all shot 36. Dawson Fowler’s 42 was not used.
Chase Malanosky was the low man for Beth-Center (1-8, 3-8) with 42. Blake Shashura (45), Gianna Peterson (50), Blake Henry (46), and Luke Amon (53) rounded out the scoring for the visitors. Zach Sinclair’s 64 did not count.
Carmichaels 215, Jefferson-Morgan 268 — The Mikes remained atop the Section 8-AA standings with a road victory at Greene County Country Club over the Rockets.
Carmichaels (8-0, 10-0) has remaining matches against Waynesburg at home Monday and at Frazier Tuesday. Jefferson-Morgan (0-8, 2-11) has remaining matches against Beth-Center and Frazier.
The Mikes’ Mason Lapana was the medalist with 5-over 41. Liam Lohr and Rolin Burghy both shot 42, and Dustin Hastings and Dominic Colarusso both finished with 45 to close the scoring. Nick Ricco’s 51 was not used.
Brock Bayles was the low man for the Rockets with 42. Savanah Clark (51), Clay Wilson (56), Grant Hathaway (57), and Maci Marion (62) rounded out the scoring. Jaxon Silbaugh’s 67 did not count.
Charleroi 223, Frazier 243 — The Cougars were tough on their home course, Mon Valley Country Club, for a Section 8-AA victory over the visiting Commodores.
Nick Summers was medalist for Charleroi (4-5, 6-6) with 5-over 41. Will Wagner and Elliot Lenhart both shot 45, and Nico Rongus and Colton Palonder finished with 46 to close the scoring. Nate Boulanger’s 46 did not count.
Nixen Erdely led the Commodores (4-4, 5-5) with 46. Noah Usher shot 47. Dylan Roebuck finished with 48. Jay Thompson and Dylan Keilbach both shot 50.
Fort Cherry 237, Bentworth 250 — The Rangers returned home from Chippewa Golf Course with a Section 4-AA win over the Bearcats.
Braden Dombroski was the medalist for Fort Cherry (5-3, 7-4) with 3-over 38. Alan Tarolli (47), Bryce Gilbert (49), Manny Diaz (53), and Walker Sherwin (50) also counted in the final tally.
Nathan Coski was the low man for Bentworth (2-8, 2-11) with 42. Aaron Woodhouse (50), Ross Skerbetz (48), Gianna Brown (61), and Cede Smith (49) rounded out the scoring.
Girls golf
Hempfield 173, Connellsville 211 — The Lady Spartans handed the visiting Lady Falcons a Section 3-AAA loss at Greensburg Country Club.
Maddy Kinneer was the low golfer for Connellsville with 10-over 45. Paiton Ulery (53), Gabby Miller (56), and Abby Tikey (57) closed out the scoring. Maddie Johnson’s 73 did not count.
Hempfield’s Raina Jones was medalist with a 4-over 39. Milana Yannascoli (45), Seneca Wagner (46), and Ava Grew (43) rounded out the scoring for the Lady Spartans. Kaylee Grew’s 66 was not used.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.