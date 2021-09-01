Tyler Mocello and Patrick Bush led the way for visiting Belle Vernon Tuesday afternoon in the Leopards’ 199-243 victory over Albert Gallatin in Section 2-AAA action.
Mocello and Bush shared medalist honors for Belle Vernon (2-0, 2-1) with 2-over 37. Seth Tomalsky shot 40, Rogan Maloney finished with 41, and Mark Toth closed out the scoring with 44. Lucas Judy’s 48 was not used.
Matt Karpeal had a solid round for the Colonials (0-2, 0-3) with a 4-over 39. Alex Simon (52), Greyson Jarrett (50), Trent Clemmons (49), and Hayden Metts (53) also counted in the final score. Nate Jenkins’ 62 was not used.
Uniontown 228, Connellsville 238 — The visiting Red Raiders returned home from Pleasant Valley Golf Club with a Section 2-AAA victory over the Falcons.
Uniontown’s Logan Voytish was medalist with a 6-over 41. Gage Brugger shot 42 for the Red Raiders (2-0, 3-2). Adena Rugola (46), Wade Brugger (50), and Aiden Martin (49) rounded out the scoring. Colton Mathias’ 52 did not count.
Ethan Rice was the low man for the Falcons (0-1, 2-1) with 10-over 45. Aidan Kosisko (46), Nick Snyder (57), Ryan Kessler (46), and Cooper Gray (50) also counted in the final tally. Ethan Porecca’s 53 wasn’t used.
Laurel Highlands 221, Ringgold 273 — The Mustangs picked up their first Section 2-AAA win of the season with a victory at Uniontown Country Club over the visiting Rams.
Megan Joyce was medalist for Laurel Highlands (1-0) with a 7-over 43. Nate Schwertfeger (44), Darren Dunn (45), Hunter Bosley (42), and Jaden Ringer (47) rounded out the scoring for the Mustangs. Colin Crawford also shot 47.
Dylan Callaway shot the low score for Ringgold (0-2, 1-3) with an 8-over 44. Clay Benson (48), Kendyl Seibert (61), Mike Wagner (59), and Matt Wagner (61) closed out the scoring for the Rams. Nate Lawrence’s 76 was not used.
Charleroi 234, Jefferson-Morgan 252 — The Cougars defeated the Rockets in Section 8-AA action on the road at Greene County Country Club.
Nick Summers’ 45 led Charleroi (1-1, 2-1). Will Wagner and Niko Rongus both shot 46. Eliot Lenhart (48) and Colton Polander (49) closed out the scoring. Brad McIlvaine’s 50 did not count.
Brock Bayles had medalist honors for Jefferson-Morgan (0-2, 2-4) with 6-over 42. Troy Wright (48), Savanah Clark (50), Clay Wilson (60), and Grant Hathaway (52) rounded out the scoring for the home squad. Jaxon Silbaugh’s 80 was not used.
Fort Cherry 234, Jefferson-Morgan 261 — The Rockets dropped a non-section match Monday to the Rangers at Fort Cherry Golf Club.
Brock Bayles was the low man for Jefferson-Morgan (2-3) with 10-over 45. Troy Wright (51), Grant Hathaway (52), Savanah Clark (55), and Maci Marion (58) closed out the scoring. Clay Wilson’s 73 was not used.
Alan Torolli was medalist for Fort Cherry (2-1) with a 5-over 40. Braden Dombrowski (42), Sam Schuman (46), Bryce Gilbert (50), and Manny Diaz (56) rounded out the scoring.
