The Belle Vernon boys golf team rolled to another Section 8-AA victory Wednesday afternoon with a 198-207 road win against Uniontown at Uniontown Country Club.
The Leopards moved one match closer to clinching a playoff berth, improving to 8-0.
Patrick Bush, playing at No. 1, Seth Tomalski, the No. 4 player, and Jordan Mocello, playing No. 5, all shot 2-over 38.
Tomalski rebounded from a rough start to share medalist honors.
“I started out a little shaky with a three-putt bogey on No. 1, and I almost put it on the road on No. 2,” said Tomalski. “The ball was on a root, but I got bogey.”
Tomalski had a bogey on No. 6 after hitting out-of-bounds, but gathered himself to finish par-birdie-par.
“I had a good up-and-down for par on No. 9,” said Tomalski.
Tomalski said he had an issue or two on the greens.
“Putting was rough all day,” said Tomalski. “The wedge was pretty good. That’s what saved me.
Tomalski was playing the course, and the score he posted last year at Uniontown Country Club.
“Last year I played absolutely horrible here, so I was just trying to beat my score. I beat it by eight strokes,” said Tomalski.
Tomalski has his sights set on the WPIAL Class AA championship at Oakmont Country Club.
“I’ll play bad and shoot in the 40s. That should be good enough to make Oakmont,” added Tomalski.
Uniontown goes to 4-3 in the section and 5-5. The Red Raiders will likely need to win out and get some help from Belle Vernon to finish second for the other playoff berth.
Uniontown’s Logan Voytish shared medalist honors with 38.
Voytish and Bush are long time rivals on the course, and enjoys his matchup with Belle Vernon’s No. 1 man.
“I was up one after two. He tied me on five, and I beat him on six. We tied on seven and parred out,” said Voytish, adding, “I stayed to myself and focused on my shots because I couldn’t let him beat me. I’d never hear the end of it.
“I was just having fun, honestly.”
Voytish likes where his game is entering the individual portion of the golf season. Uniontown hosts the section qualifier.
“I feel very comfortable. My drives come and go, but that’s everyone. I’ll just work until the day comes and then I’ll perform,” said Voytish.
Clay Dean, playing at No. 2, shot 39. Tate Musko (42), Wade Brugger (43), and Colton Mathias (45) rounded out the scoring. Greg Fox’s 47 was not used.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.