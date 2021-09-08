Tyler Mocello, Patrick Bush, Rogan Maloney and Seth Tomalski all broke 40 Tuesday afternoon to lead Belle Vernon to a 194-225 victory over visiting Connellsville on Cedarbrook Golf Course’s Red Course in Section 2-AAA play.
Mocello and Maloney shared medalist honors for the Leopards (4-0, 4-1) with 2-over 37. Bush and Tomalski both shot 39.
Brenna Lamendola rounded out the scoring with 42. Johnny Bellissiao’s 49 was not used.
Ethan Rice was the low man for the Falcons (1-2, 3-2) with 7-over 42.
Rylan Keslar (46), Aidan Kosisko (43), Nick Snyder (47), and Evan Mears (47) also counted in Connellsville’s final total. Ethan Porecca’s 49 was not used.
Uniontown 205, Laurel Highlands 217 — Megan Joyce had the round of the Section 2-AAA match at Uniontown Country Club, but the Red Raiders had a lower team total for the victory.
The Mustangs’ Joyce finished with a 2-under 34.
Logan Voytish was the low man for Uniontown (3-0, 4-2) with 1-over 37. Adena Rugola shot 38. Gage Brugger (42), Wade Brugger (40), and Aden Martin (48) closed out the scoring rounds for the Red Raiders. Brock Sennett’s 51 was not used.
Nate Schwertfeger (44), Colin Crawford (44), Darren Dunn (46), and Max Sperry (49) also counted for Laurel Highlands (1-2, 1-2). Hunter Bosley’s 50 did not count.
Ligonier Valley 217, Mount Pleasant 233 — The visiting Rams returned home from Norvelt Golf Club with a Section 2-AA victory.
Logan Smith was medalist for Ligonier Valley (3-2, 4-2) with 1-over 37. Josh Harbert (43), Gavin McMullen (44), Brodey McIntosh (44), and Luke Lentz (49) also scored for the Rams.
Colin Hayes was the low golfer for Mount Pleasant (2-2, 3-2) with 5-over 41. Ryan Karfelt (47), Brenton George (45), Cole Surma (46), and Lucas Shaulis (54) closed out the scoring for the home team.
Fort Cherry 235, Bentworth 262 — The Bearcats had a tough road trip to Fort Cherry Golf Club, dropping a decision to the Rangers in Section 4-AA play.
Alan Tarolli was medalist for Fort Cherry (1-1, 2-2) with 3-over 38.
Nathan Coski and Ross Skerbetz share scoring honors for Bentworth (1-3, 1-5) with 48. Aaron Woodhouse (52), Cody Baldauf (64), and Cede Smith (50) rounded out the scoring.
Charleroi 230, Beth-Center 264 — The Cougars defeated visiting Beth-Center for a Section 8-AA victory at Mon Valley Country Club.
Elliot Lenhart was the medalist for Charleroi (2-2, 3-2) with 3-over 39. Colton Palonder (41), Nick Summers (49), Niko Rongus (49), and Nate Boulanger (52) also counted in the final tally. Will Wagner’s 55 did not count.
Chase Malanosky was low for Beth-Center (1-2, 2-3) with 45. Blake Shashura (48), JJ Paternoster (50), Gianna Peterson (58), and Gavin Durkin (53) rounded out the scoring. Alton Carrigan’s 61 was not used.
Frazier 231, Jefferson-Morgan 256 — The Commodores won a Section 8-AA match at Linden Hall Golf Course over the visiting Rockets.
Nixon Erdely led Frazier (1-1) with 3-over 40. Jay Thompson and Dylan Roebuck both shot 47. Noah Usher (48) and Dylan Keibach (49) also scored for the Commodores.
Delaney Day’s 64 did not count.
Savanah Clark was the low golfer for Jefferson-Morgan (0-4, 2-6) with 48. Brock Bayles and Troy Wright both shot 49. Grant Hathaway (54) and Clay Wilson (56) closed out the scoring.
Maci Marion’s 57 was not used.
Boys soccer
Bentworth 2, Brentwood 1 — Julian Hays and Ryan Colbert scored second-half goals to rally the Bearcats past the host Spartans in a Section 4-A match.
Landon Urcho made seven saves for Bentworth (1-0, 2-1) which trailed 1-0 at halftime.
Hays’ goal was assisted by Brendon Taylor and Hays assisted on Colbert’s goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.