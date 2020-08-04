Belle Vernon baseball coach Tony Watson didn’t putting a lot of emphasis on winning during most of the Western Pennsylvania Summer Baseball League season.
“We batted 12, there were free subs and we were trying to evaluate players because we didn’t have a spring to do that,” Watson said of his Leopard Nation squad, which is made up of BV players. “We’ve got some kids coming up next year that we wanted to get some at bats.”
Now that the playoffs are underway, Watson’s team, which was 3-9 in the regular season, has kicked it into high gear.
Garrett Greco singled in Mark Marion with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Leps a dramatic 3-2 walk-off win over the Summer Rams — made up of Highlands players — at DiVirgilio Sports Complex on Monday.
Leopard Nation, now 2-0 in the postseason, including a 7-5 upset win over Seneca Valley in the first round, advanced to the semifinals where it was scheduled to play powerful Ingomar — a collection of North Allegheny players — in a 5 p.m. game Tuesday at Boyce Mayview Park in Upper St. Clair.
Ingomar defeated Smithfield-Fairchance, 10-0, as manager Ron Popovich’s squad of Albert Gallatin players finished its highly successful season with a 9-4 overall record.
“We have our full complement of players on our roster and we’re playing nine-on-nine baseball they way it should be played right now,” Watson said. “I’m just tickled to death for these kids. They just grind it out. That’s two big playoff wins in a row against high-quality teams. We’re peaking at the right time.”
The game was tied 2-2 heading into the seventh when Leopard Nation starting pitcher Andrew Sokol got in a jam but was bailed out by reliever Andrew Kostelnik who recorded the final two outs to end the threat.
In the bottom of the inning against Jett Slepak, Marian walked, was bunted to second by Kostelnik and scored easily when Greco lined a single into left-center field, prompting his teammates to rush the field.
“It was just a great game, a nail-biter the entire time,” Watson said. “Kostelnik put down a perfectly executed sacrifice bunt.”
Greco, who was 3 for 3 with a triple, keyed a two-run rally in the bottom of the first after the Summer Rams had taken a 1-0 lead. Greco singled and eventually came around to score on a hit by Sokol. Aidan Ochs scampered with Leopard Nation’s second run while a teammate was caught in a rundown.
The Summer Rams tied it 2-2 with a run in the third and the score remained that way until Greco’s winning hit.
Both teams had five hits.
Slepak gave up three runs with four walks and six strikeouts in taking the complete-game loss.
Sokol coughed up two unearned runs on four hits with five walks and five strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings, and Kostelnik was credited with the win after allowing one hit in 2/3 of an inning.
“Andrew Sokol was spot on tonight,” said Watson. “He had great command of his pitches. That’s a good hitting team we faced. They’re well coached and patient at the plate.
“Andrew Kostelnik came in and got us out of a tight jam in the seventh inning. I can’t say enough about those two. Also, we had a couple double plays tonight. Our defense is much improved from where we were several weeks ago.”
Greco and Kostelnik will both be seniors next year, while Sokol and Ochs will be juniors.
“I didn’t think we would see any meaningful baseball at our field this year but sure enough these kids were actually playing for something now,” Watson said. “I’m just happy they got the chance.”
The Mon City Rams, a group of Ringgold players managed by Rams head coach Don Roberts, received a first-round bye before falling in their second-round game to Franklin Regional, 7-4, which then forfeited its quarterfinal game to Mt. Lebanon on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.