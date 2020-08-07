UPPER ST. CLAIR -- Leopard Nation had ridden strong pitching performances to a three-game postseason winning streak in the Western Pennsylvania Summer Baseball League.
When manager Tony Watson's squad reached Thursday's championship game his depleted staff hit the wall during its third game in four days and Irwin took advantage in rolling to a 15-1, four-inning victory at Boyce Mayview Park.
"We just ran out of arms," Watson said. "Our guys were spent. They were tired."
Jared Hartman got the starting pitching nod for Leopard Nation and fought as best he could but was relieved by Peyton Rothey after 2 1/3 innings. Hartman allowed five runs (three earned) on four hits with three walks and a hit batter in taking the loss.
The Leopards' bullpen imploded in the fourth inning as four pitchers combined to surrender six walks, two hit batsman and three hits in a 10-run outburst that also included one throwing error. It took a shortstop Garrett Greco-to second baseman Aidan Ochs-to first baseman Hartman double play to finally end the nightmare frame.
"I'm not going to make excuses," Watson said. "We didn't throw strikes tonight. Walks will kill you. You can't give a team like that base on balls. It just seemed in that inning none of our pitchers could find the plate.
"Some of these guys were called on spur of the moment and hadn't gotten much work in. It was a tough situation. But kudos to Irwin. They're a great team."
Irwin, consisting of players from Norwin, was the third team Leopard Nation faced in the playoffs that was made up mostly of Class 6A players. Belle Vernon is a Class 4A team.
Nico Walker led the way for Irwin, going 2 for 2 with a walk and three RBIs. Winning pitcher Jacob Bazala gave up one run on four hits in four innings. Jayden Walker tossed a scoreless fifth to end the game on the 10-run mercy rule.
Leopard Nation scored its lone run in the fourth when catcher Nick Stanger ripped a two-out double to right-center, went to second on a balk and scored when Donovan von Fradenburgh beat out an infield hit.
Stanger also threw out two Irwin runners trying to steal.
The Leopards threatened in the second when Colby McKeta and Hartman led off the inning with singles and both stole a base to put runners on second and third with no outs but Bazala retired the next three hitters.
Watson, whose team went 3-10 in the regular season, was please with his team's 3-1 playoff record.
"I'm proud of the guys, I really am," said Watson, who praised the WPSBL.
"This is such a weird situation this year with everything that's happened. We lost our spring training trip to Ripken (Myrtle Beach, S.C.), we lost our (high school) season because of the coronavirus. Bob Johnston and Geno Sedlak, I can't say enough about those two guys who helped make this league happen.
"Just to see the guys out here playing ball, playing the sport they love after not knowing what was going to happen, we were lucky. I gained some coaching experience, the kids gained some playing experience. It was just a blessing to have these kids and these seniors for one last game. They did a hell of a job."
His Leopard players also got to claim the runners-up trophy in a ceremony following the game.
"Of course we wanted to win," Watson said, "but I'm happy that we came out of it with some hardware, for sure."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.