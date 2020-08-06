UPPER ST. CLAIR -- Belle Vernon baseball players didn't get to play a single WPIAL game this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they wound up earning a trophy in the summer.
Leopard Nation, which is made up of those BV players, joined the newly formed Western Pennsylvania Summer Baseball League in June and advanced to the championship game with a 3-1 win over Ingomar at Boyce Mayview Park on Wednesday.
Andrew Kostelnik made sure his team would earn either the WPSBL championship trophy or the runner-up trophy by pitching a complete game and delivering a clutch, two-out, two-run single as Leopard Nation improved to 3-0 in the postseason, matching its regular-season win total (3-10).
Leopard Nation was set to play Irwin -- made up mainly of Norwin players -- in the final back at Boyce Mayview Park at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Irwin pounded Mt. Lebanon, 11-3, the second semifinal game.
"We've rattled off some wins over some really good 6-A schools," said Leopard Nation manager Tony Watson, who also is Belle Vernon's head coach. "The guys have a little confidence now."
While Belle Vernon is a WPIAL Class 4A team, two of Leopard Nation's playoff wins have come against teams consisting mainly of Class 6A players in Seneca Valley and Ingomar (North Allegheny), and they'll face another such team when the match up against Irwin.
Leopard Nation received a first-round bye in a random drawing to determine the postseason schedule, then upset Seneca Valley, 7-5, and edged the Summer Rams (Class 4A Highlands), 3-2 in a walk-off, before upending Ingomar, which was coming off lopsided playoff wins over Baldwin, 16-4, and Smithfield-Fairchance, 10-0.
Wednesday's game was a pitcher's duel between Kostelnik and Quentin Malyama.
"We had to play a lot of small ball, station to station," Watson said.
His team did just that in the top of the fourth inning to take a 2-0 lead.
Colby McKela was hit by a pitch leading off, took second on Nick Stanger's ground out to second and went to third when Donovan von Fradenburgh's sacrifice attempt resulted in a perfectly place bunt single.
Von Frandenburgh stole second and, one out later, Kostelnik bounced a single off the tip of third baseman Alec Engelmore's glove to bring in both runners.
Leopard Nation tacked on an insurance run in the seventh when Jared Hartman singled, hustled to third on Garrett Greco's single and scored on Andrew Sokol's sacrifice fly.
Ingomar finally got on the board in its final at bat.
Ben Mitchell hit a one-out single to center and was forced at second by Mike LoCastro, who stole second without a throw. A throwing error on a grounder by Danny Gallon allowed LoCastro to score.
Watson went to the mound to settle his troops before Nate Campbell stepped to the plate as the tying run.
"I just wanted to slow the game down," Watson said. "I told Andrew, 'Hey, collect yourself, we got one more out and that's it.'"
Kostelnik then got Campbell to hit a harmless fly ball to center field that settled into the glove of Brady Hoffman for the final out.
Kostelnik's win followed a save he earned in Monday's win over the Summer Rams.
"He only threw six pitches on Monday so he was ready to go," Watson said. "He threw 93 pitches today, 56 strikes. I'd like to see that strike number a little higher, but these guys here, you have to pitch around them. They're just a great hitting team."
Kostelnick allowed six singles -- two each to LoCastro and Engelmore -- and four walks without striking out a batter.
Watson pointed out that while he wasn't overpowering, Kostelnik was effective.
"He pitched a tremendous game," Watson said. "He was able to neutralize their bats for the most part."
Halyama surrendered six hits, including two to Von Fradenburgh, and two walks with six strikeouts.
"Our pitching and defense has been good," Watson said. "I'd like to get a few more insurance runs, but for the most part they played their butts off.
"We've been fortunate and we've come together as a team playing nine-on-nine baseball now versus batting 12 and letting everybody play (during the regular season). We can compete."
Watson wasn't sure who he was going to send out as his starting pitcher against Irwin.
"We might have to go pitching by committee," Watson said. "It's going to be interesting."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.