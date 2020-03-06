The Belle Vernon boys grabbed the early lead and then held off a charge by Clearfield over the final three quarters to open the PIAA Class AAAA playoffs Friday night at St. Marys High School with a 65-60 victory.
The Leopards (20-7) advance to the second round of the state playoffs against Lancaster Catholic (24-3) on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined. The District 3 champions edged Ringgold, 59-56.
Belle Vernon pulled out to a 25-10 lead in the first quarter, the only quarter won by the Leopards.
Clearfield pulled to 39-28 at halftime. The Bison continued to close the gap, outscoring the Leopards in the third quarter, 13-9, for a 48-41 score.
Clearfield held a slight 19-17 advantage in the final eight minutes.
Devin Whitlock led the way for the Leopards with 15 points and 11 assists. Thomas Hepple had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Jake Haney scored 12 points, all on 3-pointers, and had three steals. Daniel Gordon was also in double figures with 10 points.
Mitchell Pohlot had a solid game under the basket for Belle Vernon with nine points and six rebounds.
Clearfield's Kauson Romsky scored a game-high 20 points, including four 3-pointers. Cade Walker added 18.
Neither team shot particularly well from the foul line with the Leopards making 8-of 21 and Clearfield converting 9-of-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.